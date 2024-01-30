Americas Food & Grocery Market Analysis 2023-2027: A $3+ Trillion Opportunity Dominated by Walmart, with Online Sales Channels Soaring

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Americas Food and Grocery Sector Overview, Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive databook assessing the Americas' Food and Grocery sector offers an in-depth overview of market size, competitive landscapes, and detailed forecasts up to the year 2027. The databook presents pivotal data for industry professionals, investors, and enterprises aiming to better understand the dynamics and future direction of this sector.

Analyzed from a substantial Retail database, this release delineates the market's progression by value and volume, simultaneously illustrating brand leadership trends based on 2022 market share data in various sectors, including the significant home sector. The databook methodically presents historical data alongside forecasts, enriched with illustrative charts, graphs, and tables which elucidate the ongoing trends within the industry.

Key Highlights

An expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3% for the total retail industry in the Americas from 2022 to 2027, with projections to hit $7,622 billion.

The Food & Grocery sector is forecasted to reach a value of $3,013 billion by 2027, with a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% between 2022-2027.

Notable growth in the online retail channel within this sector, anticipated to soar from $141.5 billion in 2022 to $193.1 billion in 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1%.

A standout market share of 10.4% in 2022 for Walmart, positioning it as the sector’s leading retailer.

Strategic Insights for Market Participants

The insights furnished in this databook are strategically relevant for stakeholders and market participants looking to align their operations with market trajectories and consumer demands. The publication goes beyond surface-level analysis by delving into sector-specific trends that highlight the most promising opportunities, especially considering the impact of recent events on the global and Americas-specific Food & Grocery markets.

Competitive Analysis and Price Positioning

The databook delivers an articulate breakdown of current and anticipated market trends that offer a clear picture of growth potentials in the Americas' Food & Grocery sector. It includes a scrutinized analysis of key competitors, shedding light on their market positioning and pricing strategies in 2022, equipping industry participants with essential knowledge to make informed decisions.

By gaining a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape through this databook, industry actors can calibrate their product and service offerings to more precisely address consumer needs and emergent market trends, thereby fortifying their competitive advantage in this dynamic sector.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Ikea

Home Centre

Builders Express

Cashbuild

Al Aamer

Furniture

Pick n Pay

Buco

MRP Home

Pep

OK Furniture

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8h4ljj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.