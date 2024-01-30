Supply Chain Security Market Forecast: Lucrative Growth Expected from SMEs and Asia-Pacific Region by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Supply Chain Security Market by Component (Hardware, Services, Software), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Application, Vertical - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Supply Chain Security Market size was estimated at USD 2.32 billion in 2023, USD 2.68 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.10% to reach USD 6.61 billion by 2030.







Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Supply Chain Security Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Supply Chain Security Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Component Hardware Services Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance Training & Consulting Software





Organization Size Large Enterprises SMEs





Application Data Locality Data Protection Data Visibility & Governance Fraud Prevention Third-Party Risk Security





Vertical Aerospace & Defense Agriculture Automotive Construction FMCG Healthcare Manufacturing Oil & Gas Retail & E-Commerce Transportation & Logistics





Region

The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Aqua Security Software Ltd.

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Carrier Global Corporation

Cold Chain Technologies

Emerson Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corporation

Jetstack Ltd.

Kinaxis Inc.

Korber AG

Legit Security Ltd.

Logility, Inc.

Manhattan Associates

Oracle Corporation

ORBCOMM Inc.

SAP SE

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

