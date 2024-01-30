Atari completes investment in tinyBuild

Paris, France (January 30, 2024 - 6.00 pm CET) - Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today announces the completion of its US$2 million investment in tinyBuild, Inc, (“tinyBuild”) announced on December 21, 2023, as part of tinyBuild’s announced capital increase.

tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) has completed a US$12 million capital increase by means of the issue of new common shares. Upon completion and based on the results of the subscription, Atari holds 7.9% of tinyBuild share capital.

Atari and Irata LLC, a holding company controlled by Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari, have agreed that Irata will provide financing to Atari in the form of a new shareholder loan, for the payment of this investment, or US$2 million.

About tinyBuild

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 80 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild's strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers. tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe. The Group's broad geographical footprint enables the Company to source high-potential IP, access cost-effective development resources, and build a loyal customer base through its innovative grassroots marketing. tinyBuild was admitted to AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, in March 2021.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

This press release contains certain non-factual elements, including but not restricted to certain statements concerning its future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of Atari’s leadership team. They include various known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could result in material differences in relation to the expected results, profitability and events. In addition, Atari, its shareholders and its respective affiliates, directors, executives, advisors and employees have not checked the accuracy of and make no representations or warranties concerning the statistical or forward-looking information contained in this press release that is taken from or derived from third-party sources or industry publications. If applicable, these statistical data and forward-looking information are used in this press release exclusively for information.

