Emerging Trends in the Global IoT in Logistics Market Set for Rapid Growth Forecasted Through 2030

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Internet Of Things in Logistics Market by Software (Resource & Energy Monitoring, Safety & Security, Traffic & Fleet Management), Hardware (BEACON, RFID Tags, Screen / Display), Organization Size, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the logistics sector continues to evolve at a remarkable pace, driven by technological innovations and changing market demands, the Internet of Things (IoT) is increasingly recognized as a transformative force. A newly added research publication to our comprehensive collection offers an in-depth analysis on the burgeoning Global Internet Of Things in Logistics Market, presented with a meticulous attention to detail that industry constituents will find invaluable.

The report outlines the expected trajectory of the market, which is forecasted to grow from an estimated USD 46.57 billion in 2023 to astonishing heights of USD 119.68 billion by 2030, culminating in a robust CAGR of 14.43%. The revelation of these projections signals the critical importance of IoT innovations in the future of logistics, encompassing a multifaceted range of applications from resource and energy monitoring to advanced fleet management systems.

In support of organizations navigating this dynamic landscape, the FPNV Positioning Matrix featured in the report provides an analytical assessment of vendor capabilities and business strategy effectiveness, aiding stakeholders in aligning with vendors that complement their strategic goals.

Market Share Analysis included in the report brings to light the competitive dynamics and market performance of leading vendors, portraying an competitive sector marked by accumulation, fragmentation, and consolidation traits.



Key Segments and Regional Focus

With a granular breakdown of market segments, the publication emphasizes areas such as software applications including resource & energy monitoring, safety & security, traffic & fleet management, hardware solutions like BEACON, RFID tags, screen/display technology, organization size from large enterprises to SMBs, and applications across fleet, freight, warehouse, and yard/dock management.

Americas: Emphasizing the growth across regions like the United States and Brazil

Asia-Pacific: Highlighting the expansion in technology-adopting countries such as China and India

Europe, Middle East & Africa: Focusing on advanced economies like Germany and emerging landscapes like the UAE

The report delivers a panoramic view of the market, honing in on high-growth regions and trends that are shaping the global logistics landscape. By segmenting the market and focusing on areas with heightened activity, interested parties receive a tailored perspective that enables strategic decision-making.

Aside from market penetration and development insights, the research sheds light on the quest for diversification within the industry, noting the strategic moves and product innovations undertaken by key players in the market. Market leaders and emerging entities are examined with respect to their market share, strategic positioning, and potential growth avenues.

Vendor Profiles & Competitive Landscape

Deep-diving into notable company profiles that are pioneering within the space, the report includes comprehensive profiles of companies making substantial impacts through innovation and strategic management. With their finger on the pulse of new product developments and adherence to regulatory standards, these companies are charting the course for the future of IoT in logistics.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BICS SA/NV

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machine Corporation

KaaIoT Technologies, LLC.

NEC Corporation

Novire Technologies

Octonion SA

Oracle Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r12sze

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment