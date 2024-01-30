Naked Wines Announces the 2023 Montoya Opportunity Fund Grant Recipients

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naked Wines , the largest 100% direct-to-consumer winery in America, today announced the recipients of the Montoya Opportunity Fund. The grants were awarded to twelve Latino wine professionals seeking career and brand advancement opportunities in the wine industry. Driven by winemaker Macario Montoya, the Montoya Opportunity Fund is a grant program with a commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in an industry where Latino brands and leadership roles are vastly underrepresented. The winners have been chosen to receive a total of $80,000 in grant funding. This funding will support activities including, but not limited to, continued wine education, vineyard and winemaking equipment, grape and production costs, brand development, and permitting and legal costs.



“It’s an honor and a privilege to partner with Naked Wines and award these grants to twelve incredibly deserving winemakers,” said Macario Montoya, winemaker and Naked Wines partner. “People within the Latino community make up a large part of the backbone of the wine industry but don’t often hold high-level positions. Providing them with the support and opportunities they deserve is something I’m very passionate about and will continue to do. I am excited to see what this next generation of Latino winemaking talent will do.”

The program, which is being overseen by Naked Wines with Montoya serving as lead advisor, was open for applications September 15 through October 31, 2023. The selection committee included Montoya and several Naked Wines team members, including Lucy Devlin, vice president of wine and Hady Kahale, director of wine buying.

Below is the full list of Montoya Opportunity Fund winners and the amount they received in grant funds.

$20,000

Nancy Gonzalez Ulloa



$10,000

Brittany Banda

Sam Parra

Daniel Martinez



$5,000

Lilia Melisa Pérez Jiménez

Christopher Rivera

Anibal Santana & Ulisses Santana

Luies Gallegos

Victor Mendoza



$2,500

Chris Herrera

Alberto Ramirez

“Winning the Montoya Opportunity Fund reassured me that I’m on the right path to pursue my passion and to continue to bring representation and diversity to the wine industry,” said grant winner Nancy Gonzalez Ulloa of Ulloa Cellars. “This grant will not only allow me to expand my business, but it will also support my mission of continuing to provide educational wine experiences to minorities and underrepresented communities that want to explore being a part of this beautiful industry. Naked Wines’ generosity makes me feel seen, appreciated, and supported in my journey.”

To read more about the winners of the Montoya Opportunity Fund, please visit us.nakedwines.com/montoya-fund. For more information about Nancy Gonzalez Ulloa and Ulloa Cellars, please visit ulloacellars.com. And to learn more about Naked Wines, its memberships and exclusive wine offerings, please visit nakedwines.com.

