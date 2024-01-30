Iron Ore Mining Industry Analysis: 2030 Global Forecast Reflects Growth and Emerging Trends

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Iron Ore Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the Global iron ore industry. It provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production, production by company, reserves by country and world iron ore prices.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the Global iron ore industry. It further profiles major iron ore producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global iron ore production is expected to increase to 2,398.3Mt in 2023, a growth of 1.1% over 2022, with Brazil, China, Russia, India, and Australia all contributing to the growth. Combined output from these countries is expected to increase from 2,084Mt in 2022 to 2,114.4Mt in 2023 - a 1.5% increase.

Global iron ore production is expected to grow marginally at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% over the forecast period to reach 3,002.8Mt in 2030.



Report Scope

The report contains an overview of the global Iron ore mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global iron ore mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Crude Ore Reserves

Iron Ore Production

Iron Ore Prices

Major Active Mines

Major Development Projects

Major Exploration Projects

Competitive Landscape

Demand and Trade

Company Coverage:

Vale SA

Rio Tinto

BHP

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG)

Anglo American plc

NMDC Ltd

Mitsui & Co Ltd

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN)

ArcelorMittal SA

Mineral Resources Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xegck6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.