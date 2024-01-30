Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2024-2030: Regional Revenue Analysis by Application and Equipment

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing demand for clean and safe water in both developed and emerging economies. This is due to growing concerns over water pollution and scarcity, and the need for effective wastewater management.







Furthermore, the demand for decentralized wastewater treatment systems is expected to increase over the projected period, as these systems offer several advantages such as low operating costs, high treatment efficiency, and easy maintenance. Several companies are focusing on developing innovative decentralized wastewater treatment systems that can be easily installed in residential and commercial buildings.



Population growth, urbanization, increasing industrialization, and the need for clean water for various purposes such as drinking, agriculture, and industrial processes all drive demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment. Government regulations aimed at protecting the environment and ensuring public health also have an impact on the demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment.



The market players are constantly undertaking strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, Ceco Environmental, a provider of air pollution control solutions, announced the acquisition of Compass Water Solutions, a provider of water and wastewater treatment equipment. The acquisition will enable Ceco Environmental to integrate Compass Water Solutions' critical engineered solutions with its industrial water capabilities.



Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2023, accounting for 35.1%, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of a strong consumer base that has led to significant demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment

By application, the municipal segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 66% in 2023. The increasing initiatives undertaken by governments, strict environmental regulations, and increasing awareness regarding water treatment are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the municipal segment over the forecast period

By process, the tertiary treatment segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 44.2% in 2023. Some of the drivers for the increasing demand for tertiary wastewater treatment are environmental protection, water scarcity, and the increasing demand for clean water. As these issues continue to be major concerns across the world, the demand for tertiary wastewater treatment is expected to grow over the forecast period

Major key players frequently engage in mergers & acquisitions and new product launches to maintain their market shares. For instance, in March 2022, Pentair plc, announced the definitive agreement to acquire Manitowoc Ice. The move was taken by the company to enhance its commercial water solutions platform and cater to the demand from the food service industry

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $65.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $90 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definitions

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Information Procurement

1.4.1 Information analysis

1.4.2 Market formulation & data visualization

1.4.3 Data validation & publishing

1.5 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.5.1 List to data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw material outlook

3.3.2 Manufacturing & technology trends

3.4 Technology Overview

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Growing demand for clean water

3.6.1.2 Growing demand for energy fuels

3.6.1.3 Stringent regulations by governments for wastewater emission

3.6.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1 High operational cost

3.6.3 Market challenge analysis

3.6.4 Market opportunities analysis

3.7 Economic Mega Trend Analysis

3.8 Industry Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Porter's analysis

3.8.2 Macroeconomic analysis



Chapter 4 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Application Outlook

4.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.1 Municipal

4.3.2 Industrial



Chapter 5 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Process By Equipment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Process By Equipment Outlook

5.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Process By Equipment Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Process By Equipment, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1 Primary Treatment

5.3.1.1 Primary clarifier

5.3.1.2 Sludge removal

5.3.1.3 Grit removal

5.3.1.4 Pre-treatment

5.3.1.5 Others

5.3.2 Secondary Treatment

5.3.2.1 Activated sludge

5.3.2.2 Sludge treatment

5.3.2.3 Others

5.3.3 Tertiary Treatment

5.3.3.1 Tertiary clarifier

5.3.3.2 Filters

5.3.3.3 Chlorination systems

5.3.3.4 Others

Chapter 6 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Central & South America

6.6 Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2 Company Categorization

7.3 Participant's Overview

7.4 Financial Overview

7.5 Product Benchmarking

7.6 Company Market Positioning

7.7 Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

7.8 Company Heat Map Analysis

7.9 Strategy Mapping

7.8 Company Profile

7.8.1 Xylem, Inc.

7.8.2 Pentair plc

7.8.3 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

7.8.4 Aquatech International LLC

7.8.5 Ecolab Inc.

7.8.6 DuPont

7.8.7 Calgon Carbon Corporation

7.8.8 Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited (TOSHIBA CORPORATION)

7.8.9 Veolia Group

7.8.10 Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC

7.8.11 Evonik Industries AG

7.8.12 Parkson Corporation

7.8.13 Lenntech B.V.

7.8.14 Samco Technologies, Inc.

7.8.15 Koch Membrane Systems, Inc

