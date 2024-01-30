Portfolio Update

| Source: OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Portfolio Update

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that since 30 June 2023 there have been a further 6 investments made, as follows, which includes 5 new investments and 1 tranched investment into an existing company. These are currently held at cost and will be revalued in the next financial statements being released.

CompanyFuture Generations ThemeInvestment Cost (£'000)
Puraffinity LimitedBuilding a sustainable planet32
Awell Health BVRevitalising healthcare242
Pencil BiosciencesRevitalising healthcare218
Metris Energy, IncBuilding a sustainable planet102
ComindRevitalising healthcare796
CellVoyantRevitalising healthcare581

Since 30 June 2023 there have been no disposals.

The total cash and cash equivalents of the Company as at 31 December 2023 is £20,105,000.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66