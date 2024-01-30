Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
Portfolio Update
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that since 30 June 2023 there have been a further 6 investments made, as follows, which includes 5 new investments and 1 tranched investment into an existing company. These are currently held at cost and will be revalued in the next financial statements being released.
|Company
|Future Generations Theme
|Investment Cost (£'000)
|Puraffinity Limited
|Building a sustainable planet
|32
|Awell Health BV
|Revitalising healthcare
|242
|Pencil Biosciences
|Revitalising healthcare
|218
|Metris Energy, Inc
|Building a sustainable planet
|102
|Comind
|Revitalising healthcare
|796
|CellVoyant
|Revitalising healthcare
|581
Since 30 June 2023 there have been no disposals.
The total cash and cash equivalents of the Company as at 31 December 2023 is £20,105,000.
