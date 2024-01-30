Europe Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Review 2019-2023 and Forecast to 2029 - Geistlich, Botiss Biomaterials, and ZimVie Lead with Strategic Partnerships and Product Innovation

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 MedSuite Includes: Dental Growth Factors, Dental Barrier Membranes (DBMs), and 2 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an in-depth analysis of the European Dental Bone Graft Substitutes (DBGS) market, revealing a significant value of €319.3 million as of 2022. With a strong growth trend, the market is expected to follow an ascending path with a compound annual growth rate of 3.7%, aiming for a market size of €411.6 million by 2029. Dominant players including Geistlich, botiss biomaterials, and ZimVie lead with strategic partnerships and product innovation.

Essential Market Findings and Growth Dynamics

Market drivers include an increased prevalence of dental implant procedures and technological advancements in implantology and treatment methods.

Market constraints, yet to be fully evaluated, stem from regional economic discrepancies and varying healthcare policies across Europe.

The comprehensive analysis covers the European landscape, focusing on countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and others within the region. Delving into trends from 2019 and forecasting through 2029, the study leverages data from numerous authoritative sources.

Through examining over 50 European companies, the research chronicles unit sales, average selling prices, and market value along with growth trends. An integrated approach that incorporates market drivers, limiters, competitive analysis, and shares for each segment outlines the European DBGS arena. The publication also addresses the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the market and delivers a qualitative analysis on market evolution, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and demographic transformations.

Comprehensive Coverage Across Dental Biomaterial Segments

This research provides granular insights into several core areas, including:

The dental bone graft substitute market, segmented by allografts, xenografts, and synthetics. The dental growth factor market, spotlighting products that bolster bone regeneration. The market for dental barrier membranes, distinguishing between resorbable and non-resorbable materials. The antimicrobial periodontal treatment market, with a focus on localized periodontal treatments. The dental soft tissue regeneration market, encompassing regeneration and wound care segments.

Each market segment is explored with a focus on evolving trends, technological adoption, and the competitive landscape.

