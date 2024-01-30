Verizon Business names Jeffrey Hulse to lead Verizon Partner Solutions

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Hulse as Senior Vice President and Group President of Verizon Partner Solutions (VPS). In this role, Hulse is responsible for domestic and international wholesale revenue growth and strategy for Verizon Business, including marketing, sales, customer service and wholesale business operations. He will report directly to Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business.



“As we continue to invest in the strength of our network, Jeff’s industry knowledge and experience will ensure we continue to offer our wholesale customers the right solutions to move their businesses forward,” said Kyle Malady, CEO, Verizon Business. “With his vision, customer-centric focus and collaborative approach, I am confident that Jeff is the right leader to accelerate the growth of our wholesale business and the growth of our customers.”

Hulse joined Verizon in 1997, and has served in a series of executive roles over the years. Most recently, he served as Vice President and leader of the Sales and Solutions Engineering teams, a role in which he led the sales, solutions engineering and new business development efforts for Verizon Partner Solutions in North America. He succeeds Eric Cevis, who retired following 37 years at Verizon.

“The opportunity to lead the VPS team during such a pivotal time of transition and transformation for our customers as they explore network connectivity options is extremely exciting,” said Jeff Hulse, SVP and Group President for Verizon Partner Solutions, Verizon Business. “Our network capabilities mean that we start from a position of strength, so my first focus this year is to continue to enhance the customer experience at every stage of the journey.”

In other leadership news, Verizon Business has recently named Debika Bhattacharya Chief Technology Solutions Officer for Verizon Business. She will lead the new Technology Solutions organization, which will help our customers navigate the increasing number of technology solutions available to them and create a seamless technology journey across the solution lifecycle. Meanwhile, Iris Meijer is taking on the role of Chief Product and Marketing Officer for Verizon Business, leading an integrated Product & Marketing organization, bringing together all the product and marketing elements critical to developing and delivering successful products to our customers. Both roles underscore Verizon Business’ ongoing focus on customer-centric growth and success.