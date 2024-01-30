Asia-Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031 - A $8.60 Billion Projected Market by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare sector observes a momentous shift with the new research publication unveiling comprehensive insights into the Asia-Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Market. This pivotal analysis anticipates a soaring Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.88% from 2022 to 2031, marking a prolific increase from $1.96 billion to a staggering $8.60 billion.

Impetus for the Market Expansion

Factors propelling the market growth are cited to be the surge in authorized treatments and the burgeoning need for advanced biomanufacturing infrastructures capable of catering to an expanding array of target indications for cell and gene therapies.

Significant investments by governments, pharmaceutical giants, and academic institutions in the APAC region are setting the stage for novel breakthroughs in medical treatments, thereby fuelling the demand for sophisticated biomanufacturing solutions.

Market Segmentation

The report meticulously segments the market to furnish a granular analysis of the industry dynamics. The segmentation delves into:

Product Type, including Consumables, Equipment, and Software Solutions

End Users such as Life Science Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), and Cell Banks

Geographical distribution spanning China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia/New Zealand, and the broader Rest-of-Asia-Pacific region

Strategic Analysis for Market Participants

For entities participating in the APAC market, the report presents an invaluable resource for formulating workflow and innovation strategies, as well as for guiding growth and marketing efforts to capture the emergent opportunities in cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing.

Industry Drivers and Challenges



Among the primary drivers underpinning the market’s promising outlook are:

The ongoing expansion in target indications requiring large-scale biomanufacturing capabilities.

The influx of new market entrants necessitating a robust infrastructure for biomanufacturing.

A robust clinical pipeline further demanding enhanced biomanufacturing infrastructure.

Conversely, the market must navigate through challenges such as the high initial setup costs associated with biomanufacturing facilities.

Competitive Landscape and Key Market Innovators



Comprehensive profiling of leading market contributors reveals the competitive strategic landscapes. This analysis highlights the key players' innovative product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and strategic collaborations, offering a competitive benchmarking that elucidates the position of each market player.

Potential for Transformational Impact

Encompassing a period of rapid industrial change and projected growth, the findings within the report underscore the Asia-Pacific region's critical role in the global biomanufacturing landscape.

With the market poised for exponential growth, stakeholders across the healthcare and biotechnology sectors are set to witness an era marked by groundbreaking advancements and strategic market shifts in cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 108 Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type

Consumables

Equipment

Software Solutions

Segmentation by End User

Life Science Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Cell Banks

Segmentation by Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia/New Zealand

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyqvry

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment