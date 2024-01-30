Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

Leading Trade Conference to Bring Industry Influencers and Experts Together in Orlando

End Users, Contractors and Ironworkers Will Meet in Orlando to Network and Build Mutual Success

Washington, D.C. - The Iron Workers (IW) and Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT) will bring together end users, contractors and ironworkers for the 2024 North American Iron Workers/IMPACT Conference in Orlando to build mutual success through collaboration.

Themed "Shape Your Future," the 2024 North American Iron Workers/IMPACT Conference aims to strengthen relationships between ironworkers, contractors and their customers.

Attendees will have a unique opportunity to hone business acumen, learn best practices from industry experts, garner tips to foster business growth and network – all under one roof. This year's conference will cover a wide range of industry topics such as offshore wind, clean energy, cyber security, the metal building market, the rebar industry, artificial intelligence, the U.S. auto industry and more. Contractors find the conference to be useful not only in terms of keeping their fingers on the pulse, but also in providing them with rare opportunities to collaborate and network with other industry professionals. This year, in addition to the regular networking hours, there will be an hour and a half dedicated to disadvantaged, minority-owned, veteran-owned and woman-owned businesses during which end users can meet each of them for a few minutes and discuss compatibility for their projects.

“The opportunity to collaborate with other erectors, other trades, ironworker leaders and end users is invaluable,” said Pete Hayes, president, Red Cedar Steel. “You don’t get to do that very often under one roof. That is one of the main reasons why I attend the IMPACT conference every year.”

This year’s conference end user panel will comprise of representatives from the Knott’s Berry Farm, Tennessee Valley Authority, Southern Company, Vaagen Timbers, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., and Anheuser-Busch Inc. End users find the conference helpful in meeting their project needs.

“I have attended the IMPACT conference many times and found the content to be as valuable as the networking opportunities,” said Alonso De Avila, senior project manager, General Motors. “The conference provides end users a great opportunity to share their project needs with an audience full of contractors and trades professionals."

A panel of auto industry experts, Walbridge’s CEO Mike Haller, Anthony Monte of General Motors and Gary Polakowski of the Ford Motor Company, will explore the fascinating evolution of the auto industry.

In addition to the educational breakout sessions, this year’s conference will feature a host of prominent speakers. Please visit the conference website and check the agenda for details.

About Iron Workers: The Iron Workers (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in shops.

About IMPACT: IMPACT is an ironworker-contractor partnership designed to provide a forum for ironworkers and their contractors to address mutual concerns and encourage reasonable balanced solutions.