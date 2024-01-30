Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2031 - Market Set for Strong Growth Fueled by High Adoption Rates and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare industry is experiencing a significant transformation with the rapid adoption of digitization. Healthcare analytics, powered by advanced technologies like Big Data, is playing a pivotal role in providing medical practitioners with an extensive repository of valuable medical data and records. This digital revolution is driving cost-effectiveness and empowering healthcare providers with data-driven decision-making capabilities, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare spending.



The global healthcare clinical analytics market is thriving, fueled by the increasing adoption of electronic healthcare records and the urgent need for more efficient patient outcomes. The utilization of Big Data in healthcare is allowing for in-depth analysis of vast datasets, enabling healthcare providers to make informed decisions and enhance the quality of care.



Key Market Segments



The global healthcare clinical analytics market can be broadly segmented into stand-alone and integrated types. Stand-alone platforms are expected to dominate the market, capturing a significant market share. Hospitals are projected to be the primary end-users, given their high patient footfall. Other contributors to substantial revenue in the market include clinics, insurance companies, and government entities.



Leading Industry Players



Prominent market players are leveraging advanced technologies to develop highly sophisticated and effective tools. Established players in the healthcare clinical analytics market include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, CareCloud Corporation, McKesson Corp., and Oracle Corp.



Value-Based Care Implementation



Healthcare clinical analytics plays a vital role in the implementation of value-based care. This technology empowers healthcare providers with data-driven decision-making capabilities, enabling them to enhance efficiency, reduce preventable costs, and streamline the entire healthcare system. The shift from manual forms and databases to digital clinical data is making the entire healthcare system more transparent and efficient, facilitating the use of progressive statistical, analytical, and mathematical tools to extract valuable insights.



North America Takes the Lead



North America is poised to dominate the global healthcare clinical analytics market in terms of value, sustaining this trend throughout the assessment period. The North America healthcare clinical analytics market is the most attractive, experiencing robust growth.



Stand-Alone Platforms on the Rise



The stand-alone platform type segment is anticipated to achieve substantial value by the year 2031. The stand-alone platform type segment is expected to contribute more than one-third of the revenue share within the platform segment by the end of 2024. However, it is projected to experience a decline in market share by 2031 compared to 2024.



Hospitals Driving Growth



The hospitals segment is expected to reach a substantial value in the year 2031. The hospitals segment is estimated to contribute nearly half of the revenue share within the end-user segment by the end of 2024. However, it is projected to experience a decline in market share by 2031 compared to 2024.



Competitive Landscape



Leading companies actively contributing to the expansion of the global healthcare clinical analytics market include:

IBM Corporation

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Optum Inc.

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

QSI Management LLC

CareCloud Corporation



The global healthcare industry is at the cusp of a data-driven revolution, with healthcare clinical analytics paving the way for a more efficient and cost-effective future.



Market Segmentation

Platform

Stand-alone

Integrated

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Insurance Companies

Government Payers

Other Payers

Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Solution

In-House

Outsourced

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa



