Global Nickel Mining Forecast Report to 2030: Global Nickel Production to Increase at a CAGR of 5.6% to Reach 5,089.7kt in 2030

The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global nickel industry. It provides historical and forecast data on nickel production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world nickel prices.
The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global nickel industry. It further profiles major nickel producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.
Global nickel production was expected to increase to 3,372.3kt in 2023, an increase of 10.2% over 2022, with Indonesia contributing most of this rise. Production in 2023 was supported by the commissioning of the Indonesian NPI, NPI-to-matte conversion capacities, and HPAL projects.
Global nickel production is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period to reach 5,089.7kt in 2030.
The report contains an overview of the global nickel mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global nickel mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.
Key Topics Covered:
- Nickel Reserves
- Nickel Production
- Nickel Price Analysis
- Major Active Mines
- Major Development Projects
- Major Exploration Projects
- Competitive Landscape
- Demand and Trade
Company Coverage:
- MMC Norilsk Nickel
- Vale SA
- Glencore Plc
- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd
- South32 Ltd
- Anglo-American plc
- Eramet SA
- PT ANTAM (Persero) Tbk
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd
