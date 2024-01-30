New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Business Databook 2023 - Compound Annual Growth of 10.7% Forecast During 2023-2028, with Market Set to Reach US$2.5 billion by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in New Zealand remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.7% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the New Zealand will increase from US$1.3 billion in 2022 to reach US$2.5 billion by 2028.





The BNPL payment industry in New Zealand has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in New Zealand. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in New Zealand through 57 tables and 71 charts.

Company Coverage

OpenPay

Afterpay

humm

Laybuy

Zippay

Payright

Genoapay

Art Money

Below is a summary of key market segments:



New Zealand BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

New Zealand BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028

Convenience - Short Term Loans

Credit - Long Term Loans

New Zealand BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-Party BNPL Offering

New Zealand BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

New Zealand BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028

Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

New Zealand BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028

Online Channel

POS Channel

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered New Zealand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxgt8x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment