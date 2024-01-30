New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Business Databook 2023 - Compound Annual Growth of 10.7% Forecast During 2023-2028, with Market Set to Reach US$2.5 billion by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in New Zealand remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.7% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the New Zealand will increase from US$1.3 billion in 2022 to reach US$2.5 billion by 2028.
The BNPL payment industry in New Zealand has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in New Zealand. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in New Zealand through 57 tables and 71 charts.
Company Coverage
- OpenPay
- Afterpay
- humm
- Laybuy
- Zippay
- Payright
- Genoapay
- Art Money
Below is a summary of key market segments:
New Zealand BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenues
- Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028
- Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base
- Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt
New Zealand BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028
- Convenience - Short Term Loans
- Credit - Long Term Loans
New Zealand BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028
- Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)
- Three-Party BNPL Offering
New Zealand BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028
- Open Loop System
- Closed Loop System
New Zealand BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028
- Standalone
- Banks & Payment Service Providers
- Marketplaces
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players
New Zealand BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028
- Online Channel
- POS Channel
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
- Sales Uplift by Product Category
- Share by Age Group
- Share by Income
- Share by Gender
- Adoption Rationale
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|87
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$2.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.7%
|Regions Covered
|New Zealand
