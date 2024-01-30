3D Rendering Market Size Projections Exhibit a CAGR of 27.67%, Likely to Attain a Value of USD 34.57 Billion by 2032

Newark, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global 3D Rendering market is expected to grow from USD 3.11 Billion in 2022 to USD 34.57 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 27.67% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



This market is growing as it has become the staple of 3D art. 3D visualization is broadly used in everything from designing video games and mapping space to building buildings one lives in. The artist creates the model in 3D, makes the custom shading and lighting, and gives the desired angles. Then, the model is rendered in a two-dimensional image.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global 3D Rendering market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In January 2022: Chaos, an organization offering photorealistic rendering technology, merged with Enscape, a German organization developing real-time rendering and workflow design. The merger is to become the global leader in 3D visualization and design workflow technology. The merger kept the name Chaos, focusing on building a full spectrum portfolio of computer graphics and visualization for Visual Effects (VFX), Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) and Product Design and verticals. It is helping the organization gain market share.



Report coverage & details:



Market Growth & Trends



A certain type of 3D rendering, called architectural rendering, is used by the architecture sector. The use of 3D architectural rendering helps the artists add depth to their art form, and it helps in making work appealing to the customers. 3D rendering is also broadly being used in the construction sector. Leading construction organizations and experts use 3D rendering to present, scale, and explore the design they plan to recreate in real life. It is important in the building process. Marketers also use 3D rending to present anything virtually so that all the perks, benefits and features can be highlighted visually. 3D rendering can help in achieving flawless products. The 3D rendering market will grow significantly due to the growing demand for accurate visualization and animation. 3D rendering software is broadly used within automotive, architectural engineering construction (AEC), healthcare, gaming, entertainment, and manufacturing. Hence, the industry competition, growing adoption of 3D visualization in the AEC sector and gaming & entertainment are some factors propelling the market's growth. 3D rendering offers a platform for architects, developers and designers to communicate their projects in a more photorealistic and better way. 3D rendering has good potential for use in the media, gaming and entertainment sector. Also, 3D rendering services are being used in the digital fashion world. Digital fashion evolved as a powerful tool in the creative development of fashion designers.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the cloud segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 76.88% and market revenue of USD 2.39 Billion.



The deployment type segment is divided into cloud and on-premise. In 2022, the cloud segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 76.88% and market revenue of USD 2.39 Billion. This high market share is attributed to a shift in trend from on-premise deployment to cloud-based deployment as it helps in enabling cost and time optimization.



• In 2022, the visualization & simulation segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.11% and market revenue of USD 1.19 Billion.



The application segment is divided into animation, product design & modelling, visualization & simulation and others. In 2022, the visualization & simulation segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.11% and market revenue of USD 1.19 Billion. This market share is attributed to organizations' growing demand for visualization and simulation solutions as they want to decrease the risk in making the final product and enhance the experience.



• In 2022, the large enterprise segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 71.21% and market revenue of USD 2.22 Billion.



The organization size segment is divided into SMEs and large enterprise. In 2022, the large enterprise segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 71.21% and market revenue of USD 2.22 Billion. Large enterprises generally do not have budget constraints in using 3D rendering solutions.



Regional Segment Analysis of the 3D Rendering Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global 3D Rendering industry, with a market share of 32.15% and a market value of around USD 1 Billion in 2022. This market share is attributed to many key players in the region. 3D rendering helps enhance and improve organizational procedures to offer good products to end users. The Asia Pacific region has the fastest growth rate. This growth is attributed to its growing use in improving the game experience for professional and casual gamers.



Key players operating in the global 3D Rendering market are:



• NVIDIA Corporation

• Adobe

• Corel Corporation

• Chaos Software EOOD

• Map Systems

• Dassault Systèmes

• Luxion Inc.

• Next Limit

• Trimble Inc

• Autodesk Inc.

• Maxon Computer GmbH



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global 3D Rendering market based on below mentioned segments:

Global 3D Rendering Market by Deployment Type:



• Cloud

• On-Premise



Global 3D Rendering Market by Application:



• Animation

• Product Design & Modelling

• Visualization & Simulation

• Others



Global 3D Rendering Market by Organization Size:



• SMEs

• Large Enterprise



About the report:



The global 3D Rendering market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



