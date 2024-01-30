MotorCity Casino Hotel Hires John Alan DeSouza as Executive Chef

Detroit, MI, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotorCity Casino Hotel is excited to announce the hiring of John Alan DeSouza as Executive Chef. With an impressive 25-year journey in the Food and Beverage industry, Chef DeSouza brings a wealth of culinary expertise to MotorCity.

Prior to joining MotorCity Casino Hotel, Chef DeSouza served as Executive Chef at Sheraton Phoenix Downtown. His extensive background includes roles in five-star hotels, private country clubs, cruise lines, fine-dining restaurants, and large-volume catering.

In his new role, Chef DeSouza will spearhead MotorCity’s vast food operations, overseeing menu development, food production, and managing and mentoring kitchen staff. "I'm thrilled to join the MotorCity team and I look forward to crafting exceptional dining experiences for our guests," said Chef DeSouza.

“MotorCity is lucky to have another talented leader in John, whose passion for culinary excellence perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences for our guests,” said John Policicchio, General Manager of MotorCity Casino Hotel.

Chef DeSouza finished his culinary education at the Swiss School of Tourism and Hospitality in Chur and Lucerne, Switzerland.

###

About MotorCity Casino Hotel

Located on Grand River Avenue at the Lodge Freeway (M-10), MotorCity Casino Hotel is the only locally-owned and operated casino in Detroit. Marian Ilitch became the sole owner of MotorCity Casino in 2005 and soon embarked on a $300 million expansion and renovation project which was completed in 2008. The entertainment complex is now comprised of an expansive gaming space, the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino, an award-winning 400-room ultra-comfortable high tech hotel, the high end restaurant Revel Steak, and other amenities. For more information about MotorCity Casino Hotel, or to make a reservation, visit www.motorcitycasino.com or call 1-866-STAY-MCC.

