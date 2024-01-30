Global Textile Testing Equipment Market Set for CAGR of 4.45%, Forecasts Industry Analysis 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Textile Testing Equipment Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent study on the textile testing equipment market underscores a promising trajectory for the sector with an anticipated surge by USD 317.4 million from 2023 to 2028, exhibiting a steady CAGR of 4.45%.

This comprehensive market research offers a panoramic view of the textile testing equipment industry, encompassing the latest trends, growth dynamics, and an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape.

The demand within the textile testing equipment market is notably influenced by the burgeoning sector of technical textiles, alongside a significant rise in the domestic consumption within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and an uptrend in the demand for non-woven fabrics. The detailed report segments the market to provide a granular understanding of its diverse components:

By End-User

Textile companies

Professional testing agencies

By Application

Apparel industry

Footwear industry

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report identifies the shifting focus towards sustainable fibers as a pivotal factor anticipated to contribute significantly to market expansion. Furthermore, the advent of new standards for testing electronic textiles (e-textiles), combined with the automation and integration of cutting-edge technologies in textile testing apparatus, is poised to create substantial opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Within the scope of this market analysis, a robust vendor landscape offers insights on industry leaders, showcasing strategies to bolster market presence. The document comprises a forecast, market size analysis, and a spectrum of factors influencing market growth, aimed at guiding organizations to strategize effectively.

The textile testing equipment market study offers a complete depiction of the market dynamics and is instrumental in helping companies navigate and capitalize on future growth prospects.

Companies Profiled

AMETEK Inc.

Bureau Veritas SA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Hohenstein

Intertek Group Plc

Paramount Instruments

QIMA Ltd.

Rieter Holding AG

Roaches Ltd.

SDL Atlas

SGS SA

TESTEX Instruments Ltd.

The Hong Kong Standards and Testing Centre Ltd.

TUV Rheinland AG

TUV SUD AG

SMARTEX

