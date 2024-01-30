Global Bodyboard Market Set to Accelerate at 5.25% CAGR, Driven by Design Innovations and Rising Water Sports Adoption

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bodyboard Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bodyboard market is poised for considerable growth, with a forecasted surge of USD 81.54 million from 2023 to 2028, progressing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.25% during the forecast period.
This expansion mirrors a heightened interest in aquatic recreational activities and government support for sports initiatives. A comprehensive market analysis reveals that this upward trajectory is fueled by demographic trends, the proliferation of bodyboard rentals, and an uptick in government expenditures on sports infrastructure.
Distribution Channels and User Segmentation
The industry analysis segments the bodyboard market into key categories for further insight:
- Offline Distribution: Traditional retail outlets continue to facilitate consumer access to a wide range of bodyboarding equipment.
- Online Distribution: E-commerce platforms are gaining traction as a convenient and accessible option for purchasing bodyboards.
By identifying user demographics, the study offers detailed perspectives on:
- Professional End-users: Bodyboarders who compete or partake in the sport at a professional level.
- Hobbyist End-users: Recreational users who engage in bodyboarding for leisure and non-competitive purposes.
Geographical Market Insights
The comprehensive analysis includes geographic breakdowns across various regions, highlighting specialized developments and market potential in:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- South America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Market Innovations and Consumer Dynamics
In a notable market trend, the continuous evolution of bodyboard designs is propelling growth, offering enhanced performance and user experiences. Rising participation rates and a shift towards recreational outdoor fitness activities further underpin market demand.
The report offers an in-depth examination of various market vendors, acknowledging their contribution to the industry while detailing the competitive landscape. This extensive vendor analysis is intended to assist stakeholders in gaining improved market footholds.
Future Outlook and Growth Opportunities
The bodyboard market report encapsulates forthcoming trends and potential challenges, enabling companies to strategize proactively for emerging growth opportunities.
The bodyboard market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By End-user
- Professionals
- Hobbyists
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Companies Profiled
- 4PLAY
- Agit Global Inc.
- Ballistic Bodyboards
- BANGA Boards
- BruSurf
- Custom X Bodyboards
- Funkshen Bodyboards
- GENESIS
- Hillwell Corp Pty Ltd.
- HLC SB DISTRIBUTION SL
- Hubboards LLC
- KEEPER SPORTS PRODUCTS
- Lucky Bums
- Mike Stewart Inc.
- Nomad Bodyboards
- Pride Bodyboards
- Stallion Sport Ltd.
- THURSO SURF
- Tiki
- Turbo Surf Designs
