[Latest] Global Machinery and Industrial Automation Market Size/Share Worth USD 407.4 Billion by 2032 at a 8.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Machinery and Industrial Automation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Industry Verticals (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Others), By Automation Technologies (PLC Systems, SCADA, DCS, Robotics, Others), By Product Types (Sensors & Actuators, Industrial Robots, Control Systems), By End-User Applications (Material Handling & Packaging, Assembly & Disassembly, Process Automation, Quality Control), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Machinery and Industrial Automation Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 185.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 200.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 407.4 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Machinery and Industrial Automation Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Technological Advancements: Rapid innovations in robotics, AI, and IoT drive machinery and industrial automation market growth, enhancing efficiency, precision, and adaptability across diverse industries.

Cost Efficiency: Increasing focus on cost-effective production methods and resource optimization fuels the adoption of automation, boosting overall operational efficiency and reducing manufacturing expenses.

Globalization Impact: The demand for machinery and automation rises with globalization, as industries seek scalable and flexible solutions to meet dynamic market demands and stay competitive on a global scale.

Labor Shortages: Addressing labor shortages through automation becomes imperative, especially in industries facing workforce challenges, driving the adoption of robotics and automated systems for improved productivity.

Industry 4.0 Integration: The convergence of digital technologies under Industry 4.0, including IoT, AI, and big data, propels machinery and industrial automation, enabling smart factories and data-driven decision-making.

Environmental Sustainability: Growing emphasis on sustainable practices prompts industries to adopt eco-friendly automation solutions, contributing to energy efficiency, reduced waste, and compliance with environmental regulations.

Supply Chain Resilience: Increasing awareness of the need for resilient supply chains in the face of disruptions drives the adoption of automated systems, ensuring smoother and more robust manufacturing and distribution processes.

Customization Demands: The rising trend of personalized products and shorter product lifecycles pushes industries to adopt flexible automation solutions, enabling quick reconfiguration and adaptation to changing market demands.

Cybersecurity Emphasis: With the growing integration of digital technologies, a heightened focus on robust cybersecurity measures becomes critical to protect industrial automation systems from potential cyber threats and ensure operational continuity.

Collaborative Robotics: The increasing adoption of collaborative robots (cobots) that work alongside human operators fosters safer and more efficient industrial environments, promoting human-machine collaboration for enhanced productivity and flexibility.

Machinery and Industrial Automation Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Mitsubishi Electric’s subsidiary, ICONICS, Inc., finalized the acquisition of ICONICS UK, Ltd., a provider of SCADA software and cloud applications. This strategic move aims to integrate ICONICS UK’s technology into a Circular Digital-Engineering business model, optimizing factory automation solutions by enhancing equipment and system efficiency.

In 2021, Suez, an American water service company, and Schneider Electric formed a strategic partnership to create a joint venture focused on delivering cutting-edge digital solutions for water cycle management. The collaboration leverages SUEZ’s water expertise and integrates Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure platform for enhanced innovation in water management solutions.

In 2021, ABB launched the GoFa and SWIFTI cobots, expanding its collaborative robot (cobot) portfolio. These cobots offer high capacity and assist in intricate movements, enhancing the robots’ capabilities. This introduction reinforces ABB’s commitment to advanced robotics solutions in diverse industrial applications.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 200.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 407.4 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 185.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Industry Verticals, Automation Technologies, Product Types, End-User Applications and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Machinery and Industrial Automation Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Machinery and Industrial Automation Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: COVID-19 led to disruptions in global supply chains, impacting the timely delivery of components and equipment essential for the machinery and industrial automation sector.

Reduced Manufacturing Output: Lockdowns and restrictions resulted in reduced manufacturing activities, affecting demand for industrial automation solutions as industries faced lower production capacities and operational challenges.

Investment Uncertainty: Economic uncertainties during the pandemic led to a cautious approach among businesses, affecting investment decisions and potentially delaying or cancelling planned machinery and automation projects.

Accelerated Digital Transformation: Companies are expediting their digital transformation efforts, leveraging automation, AI, and IoT to enhance operational resilience, efficiency, and adaptability in a post-pandemic landscape.

Focus on Localized Production: To mitigate the impact of global supply chain disruptions, there is a trend toward localized production, encouraging the implementation of automation solutions for more agile and flexible manufacturing.

Increased Remote Monitoring and Maintenance: The adoption of remote monitoring and maintenance solutions has surged, allowing companies to monitor and manage machinery from a distance, reducing the need for on-site personnel and enhancing operational efficiency.

Rise in E-Commerce Automation: The growth of e-commerce during the pandemic has driven the need for automation in logistics and distribution centers, with increased demand for robotics and automation solutions to handle the surge in online orders.

Workforce Reskilling: Companies are investing in reskilling their workforce to adapt to new technologies, ensuring that employees have the necessary skills to operate and maintain advanced machinery and automation systems.

Government Stimulus and Incentives: Governments are offering stimulus packages and incentives to industries, encouraging investments in automation technologies to spur economic recovery and enhance industrial competitiveness.

Focus on Health and Safety: Automation solutions are being deployed to address health and safety concerns, with touchless technologies, autonomous vehicles, and robotics helping create safer working environments in compliance with health guidelines

Collaborative Industry Partnerships: Collaborations between industrial automation providers and manufacturers are increasing, fostering innovation and the development of tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of industries recovering from the pandemic’s impact.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Machinery and Industrial Automation Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Machinery and Industrial Automation Market – Regional Analysis

The Machinery and Industrial Automation Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America is experiencing a surge in the adoption of collaborative robots (cobots) in manufacturing. The trend is driven by a focus on human-machine collaboration, allowing for safer and more flexible production processes. Cobots are increasingly integrated into diverse industries, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Europe: Europe is witnessing a growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing. Industries are adopting machinery and automation solutions that promote energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprint, and align with stringent environmental regulations. This trend reflects a commitment to green practices and corporate social responsibility.

Asia-Pacific : These region processes, and improve overall operational efficiency. This trend is driven by a strong focus on technological innovation and digital transformation.

: These region processes, and improve overall operational efficiency. This trend is driven by a strong focus on technological innovation and digital transformation. LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA is witnessing an increasing adoption of smart manufacturing practices. The integration of advanced automation technologies, IoT, and AI is transforming traditional manufacturing processes, and enhancing competitiveness. This trend reflects a shift towards modernization, increased efficiency, and improved competitiveness in the global market.

Browse the full “Machinery and Industrial Automation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Industry Verticals (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Others), By Automation Technologies (PLC Systems, SCADA, DCS, Robotics, Others), By Product Types (Sensors & Actuators, Industrial Robots, Control Systems), By End-User Applications (Material Handling & Packaging, Assembly & Disassembly, Process Automation, Quality Control), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/machinery-and-industrial-automation-market/





List of the prominent players in the Machinery and Industrial Automation Market:

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

FANUC Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Kuka AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Eaton Corporation plc

Omron Corporation

Danfoss A/S

Others

The Machinery and Industrial Automation Market is segmented as follows:

By Industry Verticals

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Others

By Automation Technologies

PLC Systems

SCADA

DCS

Robotics

Others

By Product Types

Sensors & Actuators

Industrial Robots

Control Systems

By End-User Applications

Material Handling & Packaging

Assembly & Disassembly

Process Automation

Quality Control

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

