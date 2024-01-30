Global Circulating Water Baths Market Projection: Estimated Reach of $124.6 Million by 2030, with Notable CAGR Growth

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Water Baths - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication offers a strategic business overview and detailed analysis of the global Circulating Water Baths industry. Anticipating a significant growth trajectory, the market is expected to achieve a milestone valuation of US$124.6 Million by 2030. This depicts a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from the year 2022 through the end of the decade.

Highlighting the Low Temperature segment within the Circulating Water Baths market, the analysis foresees an impressive CAGR of 5.1%, suggesting a dynamic market shift towards this technology, with a projected growth to reach US$81.5 Million by 2030.

Another key segment under the spotlight is Constant Temperature, estimated to witness a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.

An in-depth geographical analysis reveals promising growth in various regions, with the United States market estimated at US$26.6 Million in 2022. Advancing at an unmatched pace, China is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6%, potentially reaching US$14.4 Million by 2030.

Other regions, including Japan and Canada, are projected to experience substantial growth rates of 3.7% and 4.4%, respectively, with Europe led by Germany's predicted CAGR of approximately 4.6%.

What's New in the Report?

In-depth discussion on the global economic climate and market sentiment.

Analysis of global competitiveness and a focus on key competitor market shares.

Detailed market presence analysis across multiple geographies.

Online interactive peer-to-peer bespoke updates.

Access to digital archives and a versatile research platform.

Inclusive of complimentary updates for one year.

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts regarding market sentiments.

Economic Outlook

With an improving global economic outlook, the recovery of growth is on the horizon for the upcoming fiscal years. The United States, albeit experiencing a slowdown in GDP expansion, is set to overcome recession fears. The Euro area sees a boost in economic activity due to easing inflation, contributing to an uptick in real incomes. Moreover, China's GDP is projected to surge as the zero-COVID policy is lifted, while India remains poised to claim the title of a US trillion economy by 2030.

The optimism, however, is cautiously tempered by numerous challenges, including geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures. Governments worldwide are displaying resilience, which is pivotal in uplifting market sentiments.

Besides, breakthroughs in disruptive technologies such as generative AI, cloud computing, and climate technologies present a diverse spectrum of investment and growth opportunities globally, with the potential to substantially boost the global economic landscape.

This rigorous market analysis offers entities a detailed metric of progress and competitive strategies, enabling them to soar despite prevailing challenges and to capture emergent opportunities with resilience and adaptability.

The comprehensive report is a valuable asset for investors, businesses, and decision-makers, providing insightful data and predictive analytics on the flourishing Global Circulating Water Baths Market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 399 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $86.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $124.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Profiled

Benchmark Scientific Inc.

Boekel Scientific, Inc.

C&A Scientific

Carolina Biological Supply Company

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC

Edvotek Inc.

Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd.

Heidolph Instruments GmbH & Co. KG

Humboldt Mfg. Co.

IKA Werke GmbH & Co. KG

Julabo GmbH

Peter Huber Kaltemaschinenbau AG

Polysciences, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mweyki

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment