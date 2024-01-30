Finward Bancorp Announces Earnings For the Twelve Months and Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

MUNSTER, Ind., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWD) (the “Bancorp”), the holding company for Peoples Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that net income available to common stockholders was $8.4 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $15.1 million, or $3.60 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Bancorp’s net income totaled $1.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, as compared to $4.0 million, or $0.93 per share, for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. Selected performance metrics are as follows for the periods presented:



Performance Ratios Quarter ended, Twelve months ended, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Return on equity 4.92 % 6.55 % 7.05 % 6.42 % 12.96 % 6.28 % 10.47 % Return on assets 0.29 % 0.42 % 0.46 % 0.43 % 0.78 % 0.40 % 0.74 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.53 % 0.46 % 0.57 % 0.50 % 0.56 % 0.52 % 0.56 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.60 % 2.59 % 2.66 % 2.75 % 3.07 % 2.65 % 3.05 % Efficiency ratio 87.49 % 86.88 % 82.11 % 82.35 % 79.63 % 84.58 % 78.95 %

“While margin pressure continued in the fourth quarter, we believe we are now closer to the end of the interest rate tightening cycle than the beginning. Focusing on customers and improving efficiency have allowed us to reach this point, and we are confident initiatives undertaken in 2023 will bear fruit in the coming year,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have been proactive in improving our overall asset quality position, improving earnings, increasing liquidity, and managing capital in multiple rate environments, as demonstrated by a loan sale we recently closed in December, our announced sale leaseback transaction, and dividend adjustments. The Bank remains opportunistic in evaluating other areas of potential improvement, including the securities portfolio, borrowing levels, and identifying additional expense efficiencies. Both the expected increase in capital from our sale leaseback transaction and a moderating interest rate environment increase optionality as we work to improve our earnings profile,” he continued.

Highlights of the year-to-date period include:

Net interest margin - The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was 2.83%, compared to 3.56% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The tax-adjusted net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was 2.98%, compared to 3.74% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The decreased net interest margin is primarily the result of the increase in short-term interest rates relative to long-term interest rates as part of the Federal Reserve’s response to high inflation and other factors. The compression seen in 2023 may continue in moderate fashion into 2024, unless target rates decrease and our interest-bearing liabilities can be repriced at those lower rates. See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tax-adjusted net interest margin to the GAAP net interest margin.



As of December 31, 2023, the Bank’s tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets ratio totaled 7.8%, on par with the ratio as of September 30, 2023, of 7.8%, and is within all regulatory capital requirements, and continues to be considered well capitalized. The Bancorp’s tangible book value per share was $28.31 at December 31, 2023, up from $25.41 as of December 31, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). The increase in tangible book value per share is primarily a result of an improvement in our accumulated other comprehensive losses attributable to net unrealized gains on securities available for sale of approximately $13 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity to total assets was 5.77% at December 31, 2023, up from 5.27% as of December 31, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). The increase is due to decreased accumulated other comprehensive losses compared to the year-ended December 31, 2022. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive losses, tangible book value per share decreased to $40.31 as of December 31, 2023, from $40.36 as of December 31, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). The decrease is related to a reduction of retained earnings of $6.1 million due to the impact of the adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 and the payment of dividends of $4.5 million. See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tangible book value per share, tangible book value per share adjusted for accumulated other losses, tangible common equity as a percentage of total assets, and tangible common equity as a percentage of total assets adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses to the related GAAP ratios. Sale-Leaseback Transaction - On January 29, 2024, the Bank entered into an agreement for the purchase and sale of property (the “Sale Agreement”), with MountainSeed Real Estate Services, LLC (the “Buyer”), a Georgia limited liability company, which provides for the sale to the Buyer of 5 properties owned and operated as branch locations by the Bank (the “Properties”) for an aggregate purchase price of $17.2 million, subject to customary adjustments at closing. Four of the Properties are located in Lake County, Indiana and one Property is located in Cook County, Illinois. Under the Sale Agreement, the Bank has agreed, concurrently with the closing of the sale of the Properties, to enter into lease agreements (the “Lease Agreements”) with the Buyer under which the Bank will lease each of the Properties. Each of the Lease Agreements will have an initial term of 15 years. The Bank’s obligations under the Lease Agreements will be guaranteed by the Bancorp pursuant to a form of guaranty to be entered into at the closing of the sale-leaseback transaction. The Bancorp expects that the sale-leaseback transaction will close by the third week of February 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. We will not close any branches or exit any markets as part of the sale-leaseback transaction. We expect the sale-leaseback transaction will result in proceeds in excess of book value of the Properties of approximately $11.7 million. The aggregate first full year of rent expense under the Lease Agreements will be approximately $1.5 million pre-tax, and will be partially offset by the elimination of the annual pre-tax depreciation expenses on the buildings of approximately $265 thousand. The Lease Agreements also include an annual rent adjustment of 2.0%. The Bank anticipates using the net proceeds generated from the sale-leaseback transaction for general corporate purposes, including a potential reduction in borrowed funds and associated interest expense costs.

Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. In this press release, the Bancorp also provides certain financial measures identified as non-GAAP. The Bancorp’s management believes that the non-GAAP information, which consists of tangible common equity, tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses, tangible book value per share, tangible book value per share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses, tangible common equity/total assets, tax-adjusted net interest margin, and efficiency ratio, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Bancorp believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to Table 1 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this document for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 26 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of the Bancorp. For these statements, the Bancorp claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this communication should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about the Bancorp, including the information in the filings the Bancorp makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the Bank’s ability to demonstrate compliance with the terms of the previously disclosed consent order and memorandum of understanding entered into between the Bank and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“ FDIC ”) and Indiana Department of Financial Institutions (“ DFI ”), or to demonstrate compliance to the satisfaction of the FDIC and/or DFI within prescribed time frames; the Bank’s agreement under the memorandum of understanding to refrain from paying cash dividends without prior regulatory approval; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates, market liquidity, and capital markets, as well as the magnitude of such changes, which may reduce net interest margins; inflation; further deterioration in the market value of securities held in the Bancorp’s investment securities portfolio, whether as a result of macroeconomic factors or otherwise; customer acceptance of the Bancorp’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success, and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent, and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, regulatory actions by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Indiana Department of Financial Institutions, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Bancorp’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet website (www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning matters attributable to the Bancorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as required by law, The Bancorp does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statement is made.

In addition to the above factors, we also caution that the actual amounts and timing of any future common stock dividends or share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including our capital position, financial performance, capital impacts of strategic initiatives, market conditions, and regulatory and accounting considerations, as well as any other factors that our Board of Directors deems relevant in making such a determination. Therefore, there can be no assurance that we will repurchase shares or pay any dividends to holders of our common stock, or as to the amount of any such repurchases or dividends.





Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Performance Ratios Quarter ended, Twelve months ended, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Return on equity 4.92 % 6.55 % 7.05 % 6.42 % 12.96 % 6.28 % 10.47 % Return on assets 0.29 % 0.42 % 0.46 % 0.43 % 0.78 % 0.40 % 0.74 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.53 % 0.46 % 0.57 % 0.50 % 0.56 % 0.52 % 0.56 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.60 % 2.59 % 2.66 % 2.75 % 3.07 % 2.65 % 3.05 % Efficiency ratio 87.49 % 86.88 % 82.11 % 82.35 % 79.63 % 84.58 % 78.95 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.61 % 0.54 % 0.62 % 1.02 % 0.94 % 0.61 % 0.94 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.76 % 0.66 % 0.80 % 1.34 % 1.21 % 0.76 % 1.21 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 163.90 % 192.89 % 158.26 % 96.15 % 70.18 % 163.90 % 70.18 % Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 1.24 % 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.29 % 0.85 % 1.24 % 0.85 % Foreclosed real estate to total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.52 $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 0.93 $ 1.96 $ 3.61 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.51 $ 0.57 $ 0.51 $ 0.93 $ 1.96 $ 3.60 Net worth / total assets 6.99 % 5.70 % 6.33 % 6.66 % 6.59 % 6.99 % 6.59 % Book value per share $ 34.28 $ 27.68 $ 31.77 $ 32.47 $ 31.73 $ 34.28 $ 31.73 Closing stock price $ 25.24 $ 22.00 $ 22.00 $ 29.10 $ 36.20 $ 25.24 $ 36.20 Price per earnings per share $ 17.77 $ 10.67 $ 9.59 $ 14.10 $ 9.70 $ 12.87 $ 10.02 Dividend declared per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 1.05 $ 1.24 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.0 % 10.0 % 10.0 % 10.4 % 10.0 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.0 % 10.0 % 10.0 % 10.4 % 10.0 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.4 % 11.2 % 11.0 % 11.0 % 10.9 % 11.4 % 10.9 % Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 7.8 % 7.8 % 7.6 % 7.7 % 7.7 % 7.8 % 7.7 % Non-GAAP Performance Ratios Quarter ended, Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 2.80 % 2.87 % 3.03 % 3.23 % 3.73 % 2.98 % 3.74 % Tangible book value per diluted share $ 28.31 $ 21.63 $ 25.64 $ 26.24 $ 25.41 $ 28.31 $ 25.41 Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for AOCI $ 40.31 $ 39.96 $ 39.62 $ 39.23 $ 40.36 $ 40.31 $ 40.36 Tangible common equity to total assets 5.77 % 4.46 % 5.11 % 5.38 % 5.27 % 5.77 % 5.27 % Tangible common equity to total assets adjusted for AOCI 8.22 % 8.23 % 7.89 % 8.05 % 8.38 % 8.22 % 8.38 %









Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates (unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Rate (%) Average Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 53,268 $ 689 5.17 $ 13,914 $ 124 3.56 Federal funds sold 1,881 20 4.25 1,460 3 0.82 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions - - - 2,218 13 2.34 Securities available-for-sale 342,305 2,196 2.57 360,865 2,197 2.44 Loans receivable 1,516,126 19,281 5.09 1,503,543 17,504 4.66 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,547 69 4.22 4,596 21 1.83 Total interest earning assets 1,920,127 $ 22,256 4.64 1,886,596 $ 19,862 4.21 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 18,545 3,240 Allowance for credit losses (19,552 ) (13,289 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 158,615 158,812 Total assets $ 2,077,735 $ 2,035,359 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,475,171 $ 8,180 2.22 $ 1,411,064 $ 2,007 0.57 Repurchase agreements 42,584 402 3.78 19,799 102 2.06 Borrowed funds 86,929 958 4.41 72,772 944 5.19 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,604,684 $ 9,540 2.38 1,503,635 $ 3,053 0.81 Non-interest bearing deposits 315,573 382,519 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 34,813 27,055 Total liabilities 1,955,070 1,913,209 Total stockholders' equity 122,665 122,150 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,077,735 $ 2,035,359 Return on average assets 0.29 % 0.78 % Return on average equity 4.92 % 12.96 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) 2.65 % 3.56 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent 2.80 % 3.73 % Net interest spread 2.26 % 3.40 % Net interest margin** 2.65 % 3.56 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.20x 1.00x Year-to-Date (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates (unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Rate (%) Average Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS ` Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 37,615 $ 1,846 4.91 $ 21,685 $ 287 1.32 Federal funds sold 1,341 58 4.33 3,025 11 0.36 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions - - - 1,868 28 1.50 Securities available-for-sale 362,942 8,828 2.43 427,291 9,492 2.22 Loans receivable 1,519,010 74,762 4.92 1,431,017 62,133 4.34 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,547 290 4.43 3,675 84 2.29 Total interest earning assets 1,927,455 $ 85,784 4.45 1,888,561 $ 72,035 3.81 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 18,678 16,820 Allowance for credit losses (18,106 ) (13,385 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 155,333 146,259 Total assets $ 2,083,360 $ 2,038,255 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,460,392 $ 25,438 1.74 $ 1,450,664 $ 3,604 0.25 Repurchase agreements 35,543 1,294 3.64 20,649 195 0.94 Borrowed funds 98,848 4,496 4.55 26,806 1,087 4.06 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,594,783 $ 31,228 1.96 1,498,119 $ 4,886 0.33 Non-interest bearing deposits 323,693 372,934 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 31,347 23,132 Total liabilities 1,949,823 1,894,185 Total stockholders' equity 133,537 144,070 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,083,360 $ 2,038,255 Return on average assets 0.40 % 0.74 % Return on average equity 6.28 % 10.47 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) 2.83 % 3.56 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent 2.98 % 3.74 % Net interest spread 2.49 % 3.49 % Net interest margin** 2.83 % 3.56 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.21x 1.01x





Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Balance Sheet Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) December 30,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 17,942 $ 17,922 $ 23,210 $ 33,785 $ 19,965 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 67,647 52,875 89,706 20,342 11,210 Total cash and cash equivalents 86,008 71,648 115,673 54,781 31,282 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions - - - 2,452 2,456 Securities available-for-sale 371,374 339,280 368,136 377,901 370,896 Loans held-for-sale 340 2,057 1,832 1,672 1,543 Loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 1,512,595 1,525,660 1,534,161 1,521,089 1,513,631 Less: allowance for credit losses (1) (18,768 ) (19,430 ) (19,507 ) (19,568 ) (12,897 ) Net loans receivable 1,493,827 1,506,230 1,514,654 1,501,521 1,500,734 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,547 6,547 6,547 6,547 6,547 Accrued interest receivable 8,045 7,864 7,714 7,717 7,421 Premises and equipment 38,436 38,810 39,204 39,732 40,212 Foreclosed real estate 71 71 71 64 - Cash value of bank owned life insurance 32,702 32,509 32,316 32,115 31,936 Goodwill 22,395 22,395 22,395 22,395 22,395 Other intangible assets 3,272 3,636 4,015 4,402 4,794 Other assets 45,262 56,423 48,661 47,293 50,123 Total assets $ 2,108,279 $ 2,087,470 $ 2,161,218 $ 2,098,592 $ 2,070,339 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 295,594 $ 312,635 $ 315,671 $ 330,057 $ 359,092 Interest bearing 1,517,827 1,471,402 1,479,476 1,476,053 1,415,925 Total 1,813,421 1,784,037 1,795,147 1,806,110 1,775,017 Repurchase agreements 38,124 48,310 46,402 28,423 15,503 Borrowed funds 80,000 100,000 150,000 100,000 120,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 29,389 36,080 32,919 24,323 23,426 Total liabilities 1,960,934 1,968,427 2,024,468 1,958,856 1,933,946 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, no par or stated value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - - - - Common stock, no par or stated value - - - - - Additional paid-in capital 69,555 69,482 69,384 69,182 69,032 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (51,613 ) (78,848 ) (60,185 ) (55,895 ) (64,300 ) Retained earnings 129,403 128,409 127,551 126,449 131,661 Total stockholders' equity 147,345 119,043 136,750 139,736 136,393 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,108,279 $ 2,087,470 $ 2,161,218 $ 2,098,592 $ 2,070,339





Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended, Twelve months ended, (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans $ 19,281 $ 19,161 $ 18,694 $ 17,626 $ 17,504 $ 74,762 $ 62,133 Securities & short-term investments 2,975 2,617 2,919 2,510 2,358 11,021 9,902 Total interest income 22,256 21,778 21,613 20,136 19,862 85,783 72,035 Interest expense: Deposits 8,180 7,066 6,105 4,087 2,007 25,438 3,604 Borrowings 1,361 1,579 1,469 1,381 1,046 5,790 1,282 Total interest expense 9,541 8,645 7,574 5,468 3,053 31,228 4,886 Net interest income 12,715 13,133 14,039 14,668 16,809 54,555 67,149 Provision for credit losses 779 244 514 488 - 2,025 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,936 12,889 13,525 14,180 16,809 52,530 67,149 Noninterest income: Fees and service charges 1,507 1,374 1,832 1,311 1,823 6,024 6,257 Wealth management operations 672 572 626 614 523 2,484 2,113 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net 352 192 274 263 126 1,081 1,368 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 193 193 201 179 182 766 810 (Loss) gain on sale of foreclosed real estate, net - 2 (15 ) - 16 (13 ) 16 (Loss) gain on sale of securities, net - - (48 ) - - (48 ) 662 Other 11 64 136 241 169 452 283 Total noninterest income 2,735 2,397 3,006 2,608 2,839 10,746 11,509 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 6,290 6,729 7,098 7,538 6,587 27,655 28,990 Occupancy and equipment 1,520 1,711 1,636 1,690 1,752 6,557 6,785 Data processing 1,269 1,085 1,407 973 1,238 4,734 6,750 Federal deposit insurance premiums 492 474 572 465 279 2,003 1,228 Marketing 191 235 159 255 284 840 1,907 Impairment charge on assets held for sale - - - - 1,232 - 1,232 Net loss recognized on sale of premises and equipment - - - - 49 - 303 Other 3,755 3,259 3,123 3,306 4,224 13,442 14,905 Total noninterest expense 13,517 13,493 13,995 14,227 15,645 55,231 62,100 Income before income taxes 1,154 1,793 2,536 2,561 4,003 8,045 16,558 Income tax expenses (benefit) (356 ) (398 ) 98 321 45 (335 ) 1,478 Net income $ 1,510 $ 2,191 $ 2,438 $ 2,240 $ 3,958 $ 8,380 $ 15,080 Earnings per common share: Basic 0.36 0.52 0.57 0.52 0.93 1.96 3.61 Diluted 0.35 0.51 0.57 0.51 0.93 1.96 3.60





Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Asset Quality (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Nonaccruing loans $ 9,608 $ 9,840 $ 12,071 $ 19,473 $ 18,128 Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days 1,843 233 255 878 248 Securities in non-accrual 1,357 1,155 1,075 1,017 1,048 Foreclosed real estate 71 71 61 60 - Total nonperforming assets $ 12,879 $ 11,299 $ 13,462 $ 21,428 $ 19,424 Allowance for credit losses (ACL): ACL specific allowances for collateral dependent loans $ 906 $ 554 $ 717 $ 1,075 $ 338 ACL general allowances for loan portfolio 17,862 18,876 18,790 18,493 12,559 Total ACL $ 18,768 $ 19,430 $ 19,507 $ 19,568 $ 12,897 (Unaudited) December 31, Required 2023 To Be Well Actual Ratio Capitalized Capital Adequacy Bank Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.4 % 6.5 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.4 % 8.0 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.4 % 10.0 % Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 7.8 % 5.0 %





Table 1 - Reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Performance Measures (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended, Twelve months ended, (unaudited) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Calculation of tangible common equity Total stockholder's equity $ 147,345 $ 119,043 $ 136,750 $ 139,736 $ 136,393 $ 147,345 $ 136,393 Goodwill (22,395 ) (22,395 ) (22,395 ) (22,395 ) (22,395 ) (22,395 ) (22,395 ) Other intangibles (3,272 ) (3,636 ) (4,015 ) (4,402 ) (4,794 ) (3,272 ) (4,794 ) (A) Tangible common equity $ 121,678 $ 93,012 $ 110,340 $ 112,939 $ 109,204 $ 121,678 $ 109,204 Calculation of tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (A) Tangible common equity $ 121,678 $ 93,012 $ 110,340 $ 112,939 $ 109,204 $ 121,678 $ 109,204 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 51,613 78,848 60,185 55,895 64,300 51,613 64,300 (B) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss $ 173,291 $ - $ 171,860 $ 170,525 $ - $ 168,834 $ 173,504 $ 173,291 $ 173,504 Calculation of tangible book value per share (A) Tangible common equity $ 121,678 $ 93,012 $ 110,340 $ 112,939 $ 109,204 $ 121,678 $ 109,204 Shares outstanding 4,298,773 4,300,881 4,303,766 4,304,026 4,298,401 4,298,773 4,298,401 Tangible book value per diluted share $ 28.31 $ 21.63 $ 25.64 $ 26.24 $ 25.41 $ 28.31 $ 25.41 Calculation of tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (B) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss $ 173,291 $ 171,860 $ 170,525 $ 168,834 $ 173,504 $ 173,291 $ 173,504 Diluted average common shares outstanding 4,298,773 4,300,881 4,303,766 4,304,026 4,298,401 4,298,773 4,298,401 Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss $ 40.31 $ 39.96 $ 39.62 $ 39.23 $ 40.36 $ 40.31 $ 40.36 Calculation of tangible common equity to total assets (A) Tangible common equity $ 121,678 $ 93,012 $ 110,340 $ 112,939 $ 109,204 $ 121,678 $ 109,204 Total assets 2,108,279 2,087,470 2,161,218 2,098,592 2,070,339 2,108,279 2,070,339 Tangible common equity to total assets 5.77 % 4.46 % 5.11 % 5.38 % 5.27 % 5.77 % 5.27 % Calculation of tangible common equity to total assets (B) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss $ 173,291 $ 171,860 $ 170,525 $ 168,834 $ 173,504 $ 173,291 $ 173,504 Total assets 2,108,279 2,087,470 2,161,218 2,098,592 2,070,339 2,108,279 2,070,339 Tangible common equity to total assets adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss 8.22 % 8.23 % 7.89 % 8.05 % 8.38 % 8.22 % 8.38 % Calculation of tax adjusted net interest margin Net interest income $ 12,715 $ 13,133 $ 14,039 $ 14,668 $ 16,809 $ 54,555 $ 67,149 Tax adjusted interest on securities and loans 722 730 748 756 791 2,956 3,504 Adjusted net interest income 13,437 13,863 14,787 15,424 17,600 57,511 70,653 Total average earning assets 1,920,127 1,930,118 1,950,774 1,908,647 1,886,596 1,927,455 1,888,561 Tax adjusted net interest margin 2.80 % 2.87 % 3.03 % 3.23 % 3.73 % 2.98 % 3.74 % Efficiency ratio Total non-interest expense $ 13,517 $ 13,493 $ 13,995 $ 14,227 $ 15,645 $ 55,231 $ 62,100 Total revenue 15,450 15,530 17,045 17,276 19,648 65,301 78,658 Efficiency ratio 87.49 % 86.88 % 82.11 % 82.35 % 79.63 % 84.58 % 78.95 %

