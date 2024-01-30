Triumph Appoints Kim Fisk to Chief Operating Officer of Factoring Division

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph, a member of the Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) portfolio of brands and a leading provider of working capital financing solutions to the transportation industry, announced today the appointment of Kim Fisk as EVP, Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of its factoring division. In her new position, Fisk will utilize her extensive experience and expertise to drive the company's growth and success. She will continue reporting to Tim Valdez, President of Triumph’s factoring division.



“We’re excited to welcome Kim into her new position,” said Valdez. “Kim's appointment is a testament to her unwavering dedication and exemplary contributions throughout her tenure with Triumph. Her strong leadership and vision have enabled the launch of multiple products and services, with a consistent focus on improving the lives of our clients, resulting in greater efficiency and empowerment and cementing Triumph's position as a leader in the transportation industry.”

Since joining Triumph in 2012, Fisk has consistently delivered outstanding results, proving herself to be an invaluable member of the team. With over 20 years of experience in credit, underwriting and operations in the factoring industry, Fisk has demonstrated her versatility and profound understanding of the intricacies of the sector. Most recently serving as EVP, Operations & Underwriting at Triumph, Fisk has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities that have driven efficiency and excellence within her teams.

"I am honored to accept this new role where I will continue to focus on taking Triumph to new heights,” said Fisk. “This is an exhilarating time for Triumph, and we remain committed to delivering the best experience to our clients through service, product enhancements and innovation.”

In this strategic position as COO and member of the Triumph Financial executive leadership team, Fisk will be responsible for implementing company strategies into daily operations to meet business objectives. She will also be committed to further building on Triumph's technology solutions and driving growth as a financial and technology enterprise.

About Triumph

Triumph is a leading provider of cash flow management services for the trucking industry. Triumph provides a unified product offering that includes invoice factoring, fuel discount programs, truck and cargo insurance and access to equipment finance, banking and treasury services.

Triumph is a member of the Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) portfolio of brands.

Factoring services offered by Triumph Financial Services LLC.

Banking services offered by TBK Bank, SSB, Member FDIC.

Insurance offered through Triumph Insurance Group, Inc., DBA in California as Triumph Risk and Insurance Solutions. Texas License # 1941647. Insurance products and services not a deposit, not FDIC insured, not guaranteed by the Bank, not insured by any Federal Government Agency, and may go down in value.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring and banking. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its diversified portfolio of brands includes TriumphPay, Triumph and TBK Bank. www.tfin.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions, and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 15, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.

Source: Triumph Financial, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Luke Wyse

Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

lwyse@tfin.com

214-365-6936

Media Contact:

Amanda Tavackoli

Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication

atavackoli@tfin.com

214-365-6930