Ascent Solar Begins Advocacy Outreach to Brief Private Sector Space Activities Interagency Steering Group Members on Advantages of Thin-Film Solar PV in Space

THORNTON, Colo., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (“Ascent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTI), a U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced it has initiated advocacy outreach to members of the recently-formed Private Sector Space Activities Interagency Steering Group as part of the White House’s United States Novel Space Activities Authorization and Supervision Framework.



The Group is tasked with creating an authorization and supervision framework for novel space activities. Within its mission statement, the framework states its intent to collaborate with members of the commercial space industry to advance national objectives. Among those objectives include addressing the hazard of space debris, a primary feature of Ascent’s thin-film PV technology, as it has the unique ability to continue functioning after sustaining damage from impacts with orbital debris.

The Ascent team is focusing its lobbying efforts on engaging key individuals within the US Departments of Commerce, Transportation, Defense, Energy, Homeland Security, Interior, and State, as well as the FCC and NASA. The conversations will primarily focus on technology, as well as commercially viable solutions and practical implementation and standards, particularly within power generation subsystems that see the largest cross-sectional area of satellites and other spacecraft. These subsystems are a primary driver in conjunction event probabilities and consequence, two areas where Ascent’s thin-film technology can have major efficiency and cost benefits.

“Ascent is a leader in the proliferation of thin-film solar modules in space environments, and we look forward to detailing our industry expertise to the Group,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “Upon engagement, Ascent seeks to work closely with several government departments on projects that will further establish thin-film solar technology as a viable, efficient, and resilient energy solution for satellites and other space vehicles.”

The targeted advocacy aims to inform White House Group members on several components relevant to their goals, including:

Space Sustainability/Orbital Debris

Means to increase space architecture resiliency and mitigate/minimize creation of orbital debris

Retractable/re-rollable arrays to protect from threats/hazards (Space weather, ie Carrington event)

Longer lived spacecraft enabled by self-annealing solar arrays with minimal degradation



Industry Standards & Best Practices

Realistic & attainable goals aligned with international efforts such as ESA Zero Debris Initiative

Standards for inter-configurability/changeability, modularity, & upgradability of spacecraft

Potential minimum operational safety standards on orbit

How government furnished equipment (or required equivalent) could be included as part of licenses to in operate in congested/contested orbits with higher likelihood of conjunction

Benefits of orbital restrictions for rigid and brittle components

Methods for responsible and cost-effective rapid end of life servicing

Foster Competitiveness of Advanced Energy & In-Space Manufacturing Industry

Provide the power and voltages that on orbit manufacturing requires at scale

Enable Space Based Solar Power & Transmitting/Receiving

Mass/Material efficient solar arrays that are able to be produced at scale domestically



International Relations

Conjunction avoidance/mitigation strategies and tactics

Ways to fostering commerce while enabling safe operations from other sovereignties participating in space activities

National Security

Responsive, resilient dual use solar products



