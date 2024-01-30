Emergency Medical Services Products Market Projected to Reach USD 40 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Emergency Medical Services Products Market by Product (Infection Control Supplies, Life Support & Emergency Resuscitation, Patient Handling Equipment), Application (Cardiac Care, Oncology, Respiratory Care), End-use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a comprehensive new research publication added to our industry reports, the Emergency Medical Services Products Market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, with a projected market value of USD 40.17 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.88%. The market, which stood at USD 25.20 billion in 2023, is expected to experience significant progression attributed to advancements in emergency care technologies and a growing global emphasis on pre-hospital care.

Key Findings Highlight Infection Control and Cardiac Care as Market Catalysts

Fueled by an upsurge in demand for emergency services and evolving patient handling technologies, the market is poised for substantial progress in the next decade. The report offers an exhaustive segmentation and coverage, wherein Infection Control Supplies, Life Support & Emergency Resuscitation, and Patient Handling Equipment have been identified as major product segments.

In terms of applications, Cardiac Care, Oncology, and Respiratory Care have been highlighted as critical areas driving market growth. The role of Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals & Trauma Centers is also emphasized as essential end-use segments contributing to the expansion of the emergency medical services products sector.

Market Penetration: Dive into extensive data offered by leading industry players.

Market Development: Understand the dynamics of emerging markets and the saturation levels in mature sectors.

Market Diversification: Obtain granular details regarding new product introductions, untapped regional markets, recent advancements, and investment scenarios.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Receive an in-depth analysis of market standings, strategic methodologies, product offerings, certification nuances, regulatory compliance, patent landscapes, and manufacturing adeptness of key market participants.

Product Development & Innovation: Acquire valuable insights into upcoming technologies, research & development undertakings, and pioneering product evolutions.

The report delineates a thorough Market Share Analysis to inform stakeholders about the competitive dynamics and the division of market share among industry vendors. The analysis also sheds light on accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation trends observed over the base year.

The study addresses significant queries stakeholders may have regarding the current market size, potential expansion areas, prominent applications, and competitive approaches suitable for market entry.

With the emergency medical services field becoming increasingly crucial, this research report serves as an indispensable resource for industry players to understand current trends and to strategize for future growth. Stakeholders, investors, and participants can leverage the detailed insights provided by this report to navigate the Emergency Medical Services Products Market with confidence.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Apex Medical Devices

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Biomedix-WAI

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Defibtech LLC

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Hamilton Medical Products, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medline Industries, LP

Medtronic, PLC

Mercury Medical

Narang Medical Limited

Naugra Medical Lab Equipments Manufacturers

Pulmodyne, Inc

SelfiMed Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

TransLite, LLC

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

Zoll Medical Corporation by Asahi Kasei Corp.

