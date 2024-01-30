Connected Home M2M Market Forecasted to Reach USD 79.5 Million by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Home M2M Market by Connectivity Type (Cellular M2M, Wi-Fi Enabled M2M, Zigbee/Z-wave M2M), Devices (Smart Appliances, Smart entertainment systems, Smart Lighting Sytems), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth in Smart Home Connectivity: The Connected Home M2M Market is observing an unprecedented expansion with predictions estimating a market size of USD 79.54 million by the year 2030. This market, featuring robust connectivity types such as Cellular M2M, Wi-Fi Enabled M2M, and Zigbee/Z-wave M2M, is propelled by an accelerated growth rate of 9.12% CAGR.

Forging Ahead in Technological Innovation: The significant leap forward is fueled by the increasing adoption of smart home devices, including advanced entertainment systems, intelligent lighting, and smart security solutions that are propelling the demand for Connected Home M2M services.

Vital Insights on Market Dynamics:

Advancements in smart appliance technology and the surge in demand for energy-efficient home automation systems.





Intense competition among top players combating for market share and dominance.





Regional market trends in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, where the need for connected solutions in homes is rapidly increasing.

The newly added research publication offers a comprehensive FPNV Positioning Matrix that assists stakeholders in aligning their market strategies with the current industry dynamics. This matrix, alongside the Market Share Analysis, provides a detailed look at the vendor performance and their influence on market growth.

Analyzing the Competitive Landscape: The report presents an extensive competitive assessment, offering strategic insights into key company profiles, highlighting their advancements and examining their role in market expansion.

Segregated Market Analysis: The Connected Home M2M Market is dissected into a variety of segments, allowing for an in-depth review of each aspect, including connectivity type and various appliances involved, thus offering precise market penetration insights.

Comprehending Regional Growth: The extensive report also examines the regional distribution of the market, covering diverse geographies from North and South America to the Asia-Pacific, as well as Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It delves into specific countries that are witnessing rapid growth within the Connected Home M2M sector.

This exhaustive market research report is a valuable asset for companies looking to understand market size forecasts, technological trends, and the regulatory frameworks that are shaping the landscape of the Connected Home M2M Market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $47.08 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $79.54 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Aeris Communications, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

China Mobile

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

General Electric Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

KORE Wireless Group, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Limited

Oracle Corporation

Orange SA

Panasonic Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Sequans Communications

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Software AG

Telefónica, S.A.

Telit Communications Limited

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Thales Group

T‑Mobile USA, Inc.

Verizon Communications

Vodafone Group PLC

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h37ua7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment