Global Sports Tourism Market to Surge to $2.4 Trillion by 2030 with Notable Growth in Soccer and Cricket Tourism Segments

Emerging Trends and Expansion in the Global Sports Tourism Sector: A recent comprehensive study focusing on the dynamics of the global sports tourism industry has been added to our extensive repository of market research. This in-depth analysis predicts that the industry, valued at approximately $985.5 billion in 2022, will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%, reaching an impressive $2.4 trillion by the end of the decade.

Within this fast-evolving market, Soccer Tourism has emerged as a leader, setting a strong trajectory towards a $1 trillion valuation at the conclusion of the forecasted period, while the Cricket Tourism segment also shows robust potential with an expected CAGR of 12.1%.

Geographical Insights and High-Growth Markets:

The United States represents a significant portion of the market, estimated at $265.4 billion for 2022. However, it may soon be surpassed by the rapid expansion seen in the Chinese market, which is forecasted to witness a remarkable 16% CAGR.

Other Pacific Asian regions are not far behind, with projections of Japan and Canada both reflecting steady growth rates of 9% and 9.7% respectively. In Europe, Germany stands out with a projected 9.4% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape and Market Presence: The report features a detailed analysis of 41 prominent companies operating within the niche of sports tourism. It offers insights into their competitive positioning and the extent of their operational presence across various global markets, classified as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

What's New in the Sector?

In-depth coverage of recent geopolitical events, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation trends, and the economic impact of China's policy shifts. An examination of external factors affecting the market, such as supply chain disruptions, international trade tensions, and potential recession risks.

The new research publication serves as a crucial resource for industry stakeholders, providing both historical context and forward-looking projections. Modified and reviewed data, especially in light of the post-pandemic recovery phase, add a layer of accuracy and relevancy to the report, making it a vital tool for strategic planning and market analysis.

This cornerstone analysis comes with complimentary updates for one year, and boasts accessibility to a user-friendly, interactive peer-to-peer collaborative platform, amplifying its value as a business intelligence source.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $985.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2400 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

