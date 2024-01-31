NAFTA Toys & Games Retail Market Thrives, with Canada Leading Growth: New 2018-2027 Industry Forecast Unveiled

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America (NAFTA) Toys and Games Retail Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Insightful research on the Toys & Games Retail Market within the NAFTA region has recently been added to our comprehensive collection of industry analyses. This crucial intelligence comes at a pivotal time when the sector is witnessing dynamic shifts and significant growth, particularly in the Canadian market. Experts and stakeholders in the industry now have access to critical data that encapsulates the market's size, growth trajectory, and competitive landscape from 2018 to 2027.

The current synopsis underscores the collective market value within NAFTA, which reached an impressive $38,019.2 million in 2022. Canada's market is of particular interest, boasting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% over the four-year period dating from 2018 to 2022. This marks Canada as the burgeoning epicenter for Toys & Games Retail growth within the NAFTA agreement nations.

US Dominates Market Space while Canada and Mexico Show Substantial Gains

The investigation into the state of the market reveals that the United States continues to hold a dominant position, accruing $32,763.9 million in revenues for the year 2022. Nevertheless, both Canada and Mexico are demonstrating considerable market expansions, with current values standing at $2,938.5 and $2,316.8 million, respectively. This trend exemplifies a healthy and diverse market ecosystem across the North American landscape.

Forecast Highlights and Competitive Analysis

Looking ahead to the forecast horizon in 2027, projections suggest the US will maintain its leadership in the Toys & Games Retail sector, with an anticipated market value of $37,182.8 million. Mexico and Canada are expected to follow closely, with estimated market values of $2,912.0 and $2,891.0 million, respectively. These figures showcase the market's resilience and expected steady growth in the coming years.

Strategic Insights into Market Dynamics: The report offers a refined understanding of the forces shaping market competitiveness and the strategies adopted by leading players to cement their market presence.





The report offers a refined understanding of the forces shaping market competitiveness and the strategies adopted by leading players to cement their market presence. Quantitative and Qualitative Analyses: A blend of quantitative data and qualitative insights provides a holistic view of the market's performance over the past five years and its potential trajectory.





A blend of quantitative data and qualitative insights provides a holistic view of the market's performance over the past five years and its potential trajectory. Regional Performance Assessment: Detailed chapters dissecting the individual performances of the US, Canada, and Mexico offer stakeholders targeted and actionable market insights.

Stakeholders, investors, and retailers in the Toys & Games Retail sector can leverage this report to guide strategic decision-making and capitalize on emerging opportunities across North America. The comprehensive data spans market size, competitive analysis, leading players' financial metrics, and a thorough look into factors influencing market dynamics over an extended forecast period.

This report not only delivers critical market intelligence but also serves as an indispensable tool for those seeking to understand the intricate web of competitive pressures within the NAFTA Toys & Games Retail industry. It provides an essential foundation for forecasting and strategic planning for businesses aiming to thrive in the evolving market landscape of North America.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Mastermind LP

Coppel SA de CV

Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV

Amazon.com, Inc.

Walmart Inc

Target Corp

Lego AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7kov5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.