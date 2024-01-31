Coagulation Analyzer Market Foresees Reaching a Valuation of US$ 9.2 billion by 2034 amid the Integration with Pre- and Post-analytical Platforms | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coagulation analyzer market is poised for significant growth, with its size expected to increase from US$ 4.8 billion in 2024 to US$ 9.2 billion by 2034. Over the next decade, a moderate 6.6% CAGR in the adoption of coagulation analyzers is projected to drive this expansion.



Blood problems and heart ailments have become noticeably prevalent in the last several years. The demand for coagulation analyzers has increased since people dealing with these illnesses frequently require continuous surveillance and diagnostic procedures.

An increase in the elderly population indicates a change in the global demographic landscape. The demand for advanced healthcare tools like coagulation analyzers has increased because elderly people are intrinsically more vulnerable to heart conditions. This demographic trend significantly accelerates the coagulation analyzer market's growth trajectory.

Infrastructure development in the healthcare industry is taking place at a rapid pace. Innovations in laboratories, diagnostic centers, and medical facilities are all part of this progression. The incorporation of contemporary healthcare technology into these renovated infrastructures drives the market expansion as a whole, as the coagulation analyzer is an important medical tool. Therefore, coagulation analyzer market expansion is primarily reliant on the growth of healthcare facilities and technology advancement working together.

“Given ongoing technological advancements, the coagulation analyzer industry is set to display promising future opportunities. Fully automated systems, seamless integration with pre- and post-analytical platforms, and full compatibility with Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) are driving user demand. The expansion of interference detecting systems and ready-to-use stability reagents further enhance its promising outlook.” according to Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Coagulation Analyzer Market

Between 2019 and 2023, the coagulation analyzer industry recorded a CAGR of 9.8%.

industry recorded a CAGR of The coagulation analyzer industry in the United States is estimated to witness moderate growth with a projected 6.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, driven by an increasing awareness of the importance of early detection and monitoring of coagulation disorders.

from 2024 to 2034, driven by an increasing awareness of the importance of early detection and monitoring of coagulation disorders. China's coagulation analyzer industry is projected to follow closely with an estimated 6.9% CAGR through 2034, attributed to the country's increasing focus on elevating its healthcare infrastructure.

through 2034, attributed to the country's increasing focus on elevating its healthcare infrastructure. The coagulation analyzer market in the United Kingdom is likely to show a 7.7% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, influenced by the growing awareness and emphasis on preventive healthcare measures.

between 2024 and 2034, influenced by the growing awareness and emphasis on preventive healthcare measures. Japan's coagulation analyzer industry is projected to develop at 7.8% CAGR through 2034, propelled by the country’s unwavering dedication to technological innovation in the healthcare sector.

through 2034, propelled by the country’s unwavering dedication to technological innovation in the healthcare sector. The South Korea coagulation analyzer industry is likely to exhibit an 8.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, impacted by the rising burden of chronic diseases and a steadily aging population.

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Coagulation Analyzer Market

Here are some key strategies that players in the coagulation analyzer industry employ for success:

Focus on developing cutting-edge technologies to stay ahead

Build strong collaborations with healthcare institutions to enhance product development

Adhere to strict regulatory standards to ensure product quality and market acceptance

Implement robust quality control measures to guarantee the accuracy and reliability

Embrace eco-friendly practices in manufacturing and packaging to match sustainability goals



The Top Key Market Players Offering Coagulation Analyzer

Abbott Laboratories Danaher Corp. Siemens Healthcare GmbH Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Sysmex Corporation



Recent Developments in the Coagulation Analyzer Market

Sysmex Corporation confirmed the release of several fresh hemostasis products in July 2020, including the Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers CN-6500/CN-3500. One of the measurement units included with the latest Sysmex products uses the chemiluminescence enzyme immunoassay approach (CLEIA).

Two modern automated blood coagulation analyzers, the CN-3500 and CN-6500, were introduced by Sysmex Europe in July 2021 in a few EMEA nations. Large and medium-sized hospitals, commercial labs, and other establishments are among the targets.

Key Segments in the Coagulation Analyzer Market Report

By Product Type:

Semi-automated

Automated

Manual

Others

By Test Type:

Prothrombin Time Testing

Fibrinogen Testing

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing

D-dimer Testing

Platelet Function Testing

Anti-factor Xa Testing

Others



By Technology:

Optical Technology

Mechanical Technology

Electrochemical Technology

Others

By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

