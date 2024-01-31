Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Cloud Based Quantum Computing Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India cloud based quantum computing market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Quantum computing, a revolutionary paradigm based on quantum physics principles, can alter businesses, solve complicated issues, and spur creativity. As quantum technologies evolve around the world, India has emerged as a prominent player in the global quantum computing scene. With its thriving digital sector, strong research institutions, and growing interest in quantum technology, India is primed to push computing to new heights. Cloud-based quantum computing holds enormous promise for democratizing access to quantum resources, encouraging collaboration, and propelling quantum research and development in the country. Recognizing quantum computing's transformative potential, the Indian government has taken strong steps to encourage and expedite quantum research and development. The National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications (NM-QTA) aims to position India as a global leader in quantum technologies. These projects provide money, foster academic-industry cooperation, and aid in the development of quantum technology ecosystems. Furthermore, rising investments in cloud data center development will enhance the growth of the India cloud-based quantum computing market during the forecast period.







Increasing Investments by Governments in Quantum Computing Technology



Governments are recognizing the immense potential of quantum computing and its impact on various sectors. As a result, they are increasing their investments in quantum computing technology to boost economic growth and maintain a competitive edge. This driver is expected to significantly boost the India cloud-based quantum computing market. Governments hope to stimulate creativity, drive research and development, and attract investment by investing in quantum computing. These investments are critical for the advancement of quantum technologies, such as cloud-based quantum computing systems. The administration has shown a significant commitment to the advancement of quantum technology. Initiatives such as India's National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications (NM-QTA) demonstrate the country's proactive commitment to building a quantum technology ecosystem. The government's funding in quantum research and development fosters the rise of cloud-based quantum computing in India. Government financing enables quantum computing research and development activities such as the design and development of quantum computers, algorithms, and software tools. This spurs innovation, improves quantum system performance, and broadens the potential of cloud-based quantum computing platforms. Governments make investments in the creation of quantum research centers, quantum communication networks, and specialized quantum hardware infrastructure. This infrastructure facilitates the expansion of cloud-based quantum computing by providing the required resources and a solid foundation for quantum research and commercialization. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the India cloud-based quantum computing market during the forecast period.



Increasing Number of Strategic Alliances



In the India cloud-based quantum computing market, strategic collaborations play a crucial role in driving market growth. Companies and organizations are realizing the advantages of partnering up to accelerate innovation, share resources, and manage the complex challenges associated with quantum technology. By promoting the flow of knowledge, insights, and best practices, strategic partnerships encourage collaboration between partners. This fosters innovation and allows for the collective improvement of the field of quantum computing. Local and foreign entities in India cloud-based quantum computing business can benefit from strategic partnerships, facilitating knowledge transfer and ecosystem growth. Partners can expedite the development of quantum computing applications targeted to specific sectors and use cases by collaborating on research and development. By combining knowledge and resources, partners can develop unique solutions that address real-world challenges, proving the utility of cloud-based quantum computing and encouraging its adoption in India. Strategic collaborations are critical to the growth of the India cloud-based quantum computing market, as they encourage innovation, establish synergies, extend market reach, and influence legislation. As the industry evolves, strategic collaborations will continue to be important in unlocking the full potential of cloud-based quantum computing in the country.



India Cloud Based Quantum Computing Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

India Cloud Based Quantum Computing Market, By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

India Cloud Based Quantum Computing Market, By Applications:

Machine Learning

Optimization

Biomedical Simulations

Financial Services

Electronic material discovery

Others

India Cloud Based Quantum Computing Market, By End User:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & utilities

Others

India Cloud Based Quantum Computing Market, By Region:

East India

West India

North India

South India

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys Limited.

Wipro Limited

Zenith InfoTech Limited

CipherCloud

Amazon Web Services

Ctrls Datacenters Limited

SAP India Pvt. Ltd.

Alphabet Inc

Microsoft Azure

