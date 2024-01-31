Security Services Market to Grow by USD 51.96 Billion through 2028 at a CAGR of 5.93%, Propelled by Increasing Data Theft Incidents and IT Security Investments

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Security Services Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The security services industry is poised for significant growth, with market size expansion forecasted at USD 51.96 billion during the 2023-2028 period, accelerating at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.93%. A comprehensive analysis of the market reveals that this surge is primarily driven by escalating global data thefts, stringent regulatory requirements for security solutions, and an uptick in IT security budgets across various sectors.

Segmentation Analysis of the Security Services Market

Our extensive report categorizes the security services market into several key components to provide a detailed breakdown:

SaaS Security Services

Managed Security Services

Security Consulting Services

Threat Intelligence Security Services

Industries analyzed in the application segment include:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Others

The geographic landscape of the market is distributed across:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Drivers & Future Opportunities

Strategic partnerships between cloud service providers and established security solutions providers are emerging as a critical factor catalyzing the security services market. This alliance, combined with the demand for regulatory compliance in security practices and rising IT security budgets, is expected to generate significant market opportunities.

Vital Insights on Market Dynamics and Vendor Landscape

The latest market analysis equips businesses with insights on dynamic market conditions, trends, and the competitive landscape. An in-depth vendor analysis within the report includes several leading providers in the security services industry. Each vendor's market position is discussed, offering a detailed overview of their operations, strategies, and product offerings. The report forecasts market trends and challenges that will be instrumental for companies to devise effective strategies, hence maximizing upcoming growth prospects.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Accenture Plc

ARCON

Barracuda Networks Inc.

BluSapphire Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

BT Group Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Fortinet Inc.

Gen Digital Inc.

Ilantus Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kyndryl Inc.

McAfee LLC

Open Text Corp.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Proofpoint Inc.

SilverSky Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

