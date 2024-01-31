Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Equipment Market in China 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HVAC equipment market in China is forecasted to grow by USD 10.67 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increase in demand for centralized HVAC systems, increasing residential and commercial construction activities, and cost advantages of renting HVAC equipment.



This report on the HVAC equipment market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The HVAC equipment market in China is segmented as below:

By End-user

Non-residential

Residential

By Product

Air conditioning equipment

Heating equipment

Ventilation equipment

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

This study identifies the advent of smart HVAC systems as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC equipment market in China growth during the next few years. Also, growing preference for customized HVAC systems and rising adoption of prefabricated construction solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the HVAC equipment market in China covers the following areas:

HVAC equipment market in China sizing

HVAC equipment market in China forecast

HVAC equipment market in China industry analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GUANGDONG CHIGO AIR CONDITIONING CO. LTD.

Guangzhou Seagull Kitchen And Bath Products Co. Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Lennox International Inc.

LG Corp.

MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Paloma Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Shenglin M and E Technology Co. Ltd.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Trane Technologies PLC

Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliances Co. Ltd.

