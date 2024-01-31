Post-Acute Care Market Set for Strong Growth Through 2028, Trends in Chronic Disease Management and Healthcare Innovation Highlighted

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Acute Care Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for post-acute care is forecasted to achieve substantial strides, with an anticipated rise from $824.86 billion in 2024 to $1092.06 billion by 2028, according to recent market data. Driving this impressive growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which demand ongoing post-acute care services, and significant advancements in healthcare technology and patient care strategies.



Key Drivers Shaping the Post-Acute Care Market Trajectory

The post-acute care industry is witnessing a period of elevated growth, observing a 6.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2024. This continued ascension is attributed to the aging global population and refined healthcare policies promoting preventive care, aimed at reducing hospital readmissions and advancing value-based healthcare models.



In-depth analysis suggests that the market's burgeoning expansion is fueled by a multifaceted demand for post-acute care interventions, encompassing surgery, physical therapy, counseling, and radiotherapy, all crucial for managing chronic health conditions. Chronic diseases are reaching unprecedented levels, with a projected 99.5% increase in prevalence among individuals aged 50 and above by 2050. This demographic shift is an essential market driver for the post-acute care sector.



Technological Advancements and Healthcare Modernization



Technological innovation is a key contributor to the growth of the post-acute care market. Breakthroughs in healthcare technology, such as virtual health solutions, are enabling greater connections between patients and healthcare providers, especially in underserved regions.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence

Remote Patient Monitoring Technologies

Health Information Exchange Systems

These advancements not only promote patient-centered care but also boost the efficiency and effectiveness of post-acute services.



Strategic Partnerships and Market Consolidation

To further the elevation of post-acute care services, leading industry players are joining forces to advance health outcomes and navigate industry complexities. This is seen in the strategic alliances formed between healthcare data companies and post-acute care providers, which symbolize a concerted effort to innovate and enhance value-based care delivery.



This market integration is complemented by the transformative acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana Inc., positioning Humana as a frontrunner in home healthcare provision.



North America's Dominant Market Position

North America remains the predominant region within the post-acute care market as of 2023 and is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The market is segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa for comprehensive geographic analysis.



Wide Array of Post-Acute Care Components

The post-acute care sector spans multiple service areas with components such as skilled nursing facilities, inpatient rehabilitation centers, and home healthcare agencies. These facilities provide essential care for a diverse population, particularly seniors and individuals with significant medical needs like wound management or neurological disorders.



Comprehensive Market Insights for Stakeholders

The newly released market research report offers a holistic overview of the post-acute care sector's current state and future prospects. Key takeaways from the report include detailed market segmentation, competitive analysis, and identification of emerging trends that will shape the industry's trajectory. This extensive report is a valuable resource for stakeholders looking to understand the dynamic post-acute care landscape.



The post-acute care market continues to grow robustly as it evolves with the introduction of new healthcare innovations and ongoing changes in patient demographics. Stakeholders within the industry are poised to meet these changes head-on, with a strong emphasis on improving care delivery and outcomes.



For more information and insights on the post-acute care market, including statistical data and analysis of global market size, regional shares, and a comprehensive overview of key industry contributors, visit our market research report section.



