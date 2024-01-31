Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Cold Pain Therapy Market Forecast to 2028 - Regional Analysis - by Application, Offering, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe cold pain therapy market is expected to grow from US$ 794.37 million in 2022 to US$ 1,078.04 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028.







Increasing Sports Injuries and Orthopedic Surgeries



A large population is opting for an active lifestyle, which has increased physical activities such as gymming and sports. This has led to a surge in sports-related injuries such as rotator cuff injuries, ligament tears, tendon rupture, sprains & strains, and swollen muscles. Thus, an increase in sports and physical activities is expected to cause pain, which is creating the demand for cold pain therapy.



Further, the increasing geriatric population is highly prone to various orthopedic conditions such as joint disorders, joint replacement, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis. As a result, the number of orthopedic surgeries has increased, which creates the demand for cold pain therapy in pain management as postoperative care. Additionally, the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders is expected to increase the need for cold pain therapy for various musculoskeletal disorders such as trauma, back pain, tendinitis, sarcopenia, osteopenia, and low back injuries. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the musculoskeletal disease affects ~1.71 billion people globally; low back pain is the leading cause of disability in 160 countries. Moreover, an increase in road accidents and trauma cases is contributing to a major share of orthopedic surgeries. Thus, the increase in sports and physical activities and the surge in orthopedic surgeries owing to sports injuries, a large geriatric population, and a high number of trauma cases are driving the cold pain therapy market growth.



Europe Cold Pain Therapy Market Overview



The European cold pain therapy market is segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Europe occupies a significant position in the global cold pain therapy market and is estimated to register a robust growth rate over the forecast period. The market in the region is growing due to the high prevalence of osteoporosis, the growing number of orthopedic surgeries, the rising geriatric population, and increasing R&D activities by market players in the region. Moreover, increase in sport injuries and constant technological advancement in cold pain therapy is expected to drive the growth of cold pain therapy market.



