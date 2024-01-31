Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Raised Floor Market Forecast to 2028 - Regional Analysis - by Type, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific raised floor market is expected to grow from US$ 524.04 million in 2023 to US$ 762.14 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.



Emergence of Next-Gen Raised Flooring System Fuel Asia Pacific Raised Floor Market

The construction industry is revolutionizing with constant technological developments. The industry is reporting developments and implementation of new techniques and methods offering acoustic isolation, solving problem of shear transfer across diaphragm, and decreased construction cost in high seismic regions. Unitise reengineered its old, raised floor system and developed a next-generation system. The company's next-gen floor system is flexible and strongest, and overcomes the difficulties faced in the control room and data centres environments. Below mentioned are the feature exhibit by new next gen raised floor:

A 1200 mm wider plenum blocks fouling of cable tray and improves cable routing.

Lesser obstruction to underfloor services running above 500 mm.

Broader span prevents pedestals fouling and facilitates easy intervention of services.

Easy maintenance during construction program

Control room, data centres, casinos, education, coworking spaces, and open offices are among the applications of next gen raised floor systems. Henceforth, development of next gen raised floor systems will drive the Asia Pacific raised floor market growth in the future.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2023 524.04 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2028 762.14 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Changzhou Huateng Access Floor Co Ltd

Changzhou Huiya Decoration Materials Co Ltd

Mero Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

ASP Access Floors Pty Ltd

Huatong Xinli Flooring Co Ltd

Jiangsu Huilian Access Floor Co Ltd

Kingspan Group Plc

