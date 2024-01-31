Asia Pacific Pet Supplements Market Set for Steady Growth, with Chewable and Dog Supplements Dominating Demand

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Pet Supplements Market Forecast to 2028 - Regional Analysis - by Form (Chewable, Powder, and Others), Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific pet supplements market is expected to grow from US$ 453.83 million in 2022 to US$ 674.08 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028.



Consumer Preferences for E-Commerce Platform Drive Asia Pacific Pet Supplements Market



E-commerce platforms are being used widely across the globe. The increase in penetration of smartphones and the internet, rise in purchasing power of consumers, and convenient shopping experiences provided by online retail platforms are a few of the key factors driving the sales of various products such as pet supplements through e-commerce platforms. People increasingly prefer online retail platforms to buy pet supplements owing to the availability of various products of different brands at affordable prices, detailed product descriptions, consumer ratings and reviews, and home delivery services. During the COVID-19 outbreak, individuals were restricted to their homes, which increased their inclination toward online shopping. For instance, according to the Kerry Group, the e-commerce sales of pet supplements increased substantially from 29% in 2019 to 42% in 2020. With the rising penetration of e-commerce across different geographies, pet supplement manufacturers are enhancing their online presence by selling their products through well-known e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon.com, Lidl, and Walmart. For instance, PetMed Express Inc, the online pet pharmacy, collaborated with Amazon to broaden the sales of pet supplements and offer a substantial price reduction to increase their customer base. Thus, increasing consumer preference for e-commerce platform provides huge opportunity to the manufacturers in the market to offer their products through e-commerce platform and increase their customer base.



Asia Pacific Pet Supplements Market Overview



The Asia Pacific pet supplements market is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. These countries report increasingly high pet populations, which helps boost the demand for pet nutrition, such as pet supplements, across the region. Moreover, developing countries such as China and India have a significant population of pets. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China has the fastest-growing pet industry in the region. Factors such as increasing disposable income and rising awareness regarding animal health and wellness are also contributing to the growing demand for pet nutritional products, such as pet supplements. Moreover, the high prevalence of zoonotic diseases among pets is increasing the demand for pet supplements. Hookworms in dogs, zoonotic influenza, plague, and Lyme are a few common zoonotic diseases in pets. The consumption of pet supplements prevents the risk of such diseases and provides complete nutrition. Thus, the demand for pet supplements is increasing across the region, which is further projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Dorwest Herbs Ltd

Nordic Naturals

Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care Inc

Comfort Click Ltd

Zesty Paw LLC

