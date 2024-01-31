North America Hair Wig Market Expected to Reach US$ 1.64 Billion by 2030 Driven by Hair Loss Solutions and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Hair Wig Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - Type (Human Hair and Synthetic Hair), End User (Men and Women), and Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America hair wig market is expected to grow from US$ 1,251.55 million in 2022 to US$ 1,642.87 million by 2030. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030.







Rising Competition from Hair Extensions and Hair Transplant Procedures Fuel North America Hair Wig Market



Autoimmune disorders, genetics, hormonal imbalances, stress, and other factors can cause alopecia, a condition characterized by partial or complete hair loss. It affects people of all ages and genders, leading to emotional distress and loss of confidence. Wigs offer a practical and aesthetically pleasing solution to individuals affected by alopecia, enabling them to restore their appearance and self-esteem. Due to increasing awareness about the benefits of hair wigs, people suffering from hair loss due to alopecia prefer hair wigs as a viable option to cope with the challenges posed by hair loss. Moreover, excessive heat styling, chemical treatments, environmental factors, or modern lifestyles are a few factors that lead to hair breakage, thinning, and overall deterioration in hair quality. As people become conscious of the importance of maintaining healthy hair, they use wigs to wear trendy hairstyles without damaging their natural hair. Furthermore, the evolution of hair wig technology and materials has expanded the North America Hair Wig Market . Advances in synthetic fibres and human hair processing have created natural-looking and comfortable wigs. Modern wigs are breathable, lightweight, and come in various styles and colors, allowing people suffering from alopecia or hair damage to choose from a wide range of wigs.



North America Hair Wig Market Overview



The North America hair wig market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The market is growing due to the increasing demand for trending hair products such as wigs and the rising prevalence of hair loss issues due to aging, stressful schedules, and medical conditions. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the common cause of hair loss is hereditary-patterned baldness, also known as androgenetic alopecia. In this type of hair loss, hair thinning occurs first, and then total hair loss develops on some areas of the scalp. This condition has affected ~80 million Americans - 50 million men and 30 million women. Rising hair loss issues among Americans have driven the demand for hair wig across North America. Therefore, the region accounted for a remarkable share of the North America hair wig market in 2022.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Evergreen Products Group Ltd

HairUWear Inc

Aleriana SRL

Indique Hair LLC

Lordhair Co Ltd

UniWigs Inc

Shake-N-Go Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dbpwf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment