Borregaard ASA: Key information related to the cash dividend

31 January 2024: Borregaard ASA («Borregaard», OSE ticker: BRG)



At a meeting on 30 January 2024, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2023 of NOK 3.75 per share.

Dividend amount: 3.75 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 11 April 2024

Ex-date: 12 April 2024

Record date: 15 April 2024

Payment date: 22 April 2024

Date of approval: 11 April 2024

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 31 January 2024

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



