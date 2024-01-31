Borregaard ASA: The Board of Directors’ dividend proposal to Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting

31 January 2024: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)



At a meeting on 30 January 2024 the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose an ordinary dividend for 2023 of NOK 3.75 per share to the Annual General Meeting. Dividend payment is estimated at NOK 373 million. The exact amount will depend on the number of treasury shares held at the date of the Annual General Meeting. No dividend will be paid on treasury shares held by the Borregaard Group.

Provided that the traded shares are subject to ordinary settlement in the Norwegian Securities Register (VPS), shares acquired up to and including 11 April 2024 will carry the right to receive dividends, whereas shares that are acquired on and after 12 April 2024 will not carry the right to receive dividends. Subject to the decision of the Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid on 22 April 2024 to shareholders registered in the company’s shareholders’ register as evidenced in a transcript as of 15 April 2024.

The share will be quoted ex dividend on 12 April 2024.

The Annual General Meeting of Borregaard ASA will be held on Thursday 11 April 2024 at 1 p.m. (13:00 CET) in Sarpsborg as a digital meeting.

Borregaard’s Annual Report for 2023 will be released on 21 March 2024.

Contacts:

Director Investor Relations, Knut-Harald Bakke, +47 905 79 164

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



