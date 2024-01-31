HYFI 2024 Singapore: Beyond Boundaries: Web3, AI, and the Future of Technology

Singapore , Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYFI 2024 Singapore , an exclusive one-day future-tech event, is set to take place on the 7th of March 2024 at the prestigious ONE°15 Marina. With the tagline "Beyond Boundaries: Web3, AI, and the Future of Technology," this conference aims to bring together leaders and innovators in the fields of AI, fintech, traditional finance, and Web3 to discuss the future of the industry.



The conference offers a unique networking environment where participants can engage with industry leaders, gain profound insights, and create lasting connections. With a focus on innovation, networking, and bespoke experiences, HYFI 2024 Singapore promises to be an extraordinary moment that combines sophistication with cutting-edge technology.

The agenda for the day includes a range of activities designed to foster learning, collaboration, and inspiration. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in panel discussions, listen to keynote speeches, explore an exhibition showcase, witness start-up pitching sessions, and network at a vibrant networking party. Additionally, a Michelin-starred private dinner and a yacht party will provide exclusive experiences for participants to unwind and connect with industry peers.



"We are thrilled to bring together thought leaders and visionaries in the field of future-tech for HYFI 2024 Singapore," said Christopher Low, Chairman of Novum Group. "This event will be a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and exploration of the limitless possibilities that lie ahead in Web3, AI, and the future of technology. We invite all industry professionals to join us as we redefine the boundaries of future-tech."

HYFI 2024 Singapore is expected to attract an estimated 500 participants, including industry experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and technology enthusiasts. With its prime location at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, this event promises an exceptional experience in a breath-taking waterfront setting.

To be a part of this extraordinary moment and explore the future of technology, visit www.hyficonference.com for registration and further information. Limited slots are available, so secure your spot today and join us as we embark on a journey to redefine the boundaries of the future-tech landscape.

About HYFI:

HYFI is an annual conference that brings together leaders and innovators in AI, fintech, traditional finance, and Web3 spaces to discuss and explore the future of technology. Through panel discussions, keynote speeches, networking opportunities, and bespoke experiences, HYFI aims to create a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among industry professionals.



