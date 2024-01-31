Exor Press Release - 2024 Corporate Calendar

| Source: Exor N.V. Exor N.V.

Amsterdam, 31 January 2024

EXOR N.V. PUBLISHES ITS 2024 CORPORATE CALENDAR


EXOR N.V. announced today the following Corporate Calendar for 2024:

  • 10 April 2024: Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Company’s 2023 Annual Report
  • 28 May 2024: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the adoption of the Company’s 2023 Financial Statements
  • 25 September 2024: Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Company’s 2024 Half-Year Financial Report

The 2024 Corporate Calendar will be available on Exor’s corporate website under the Corporate Calendar section.

Any changes will be disclosed to the market on a timely basis.

Attachment


Attachments

Exor Press Release - 2024 Corporate Calendar