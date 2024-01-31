Exor Press Release - 2024 Corporate Calendar

Amsterdam, 31 January 2024
EXOR N.V. PUBLISHES ITS 2024 CORPORATE CALENDAR
EXOR N.V. announced today the following Corporate Calendar for 2024:
- 10 April 2024: Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Company’s 2023 Annual Report
- 28 May 2024: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the adoption of the Company’s 2023 Financial Statements
- 25 September 2024: Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Company’s 2024 Half-Year Financial Report
The 2024 Corporate Calendar will be available on Exor’s corporate website under the Corporate Calendar section.
Any changes will be disclosed to the market on a timely basis.
