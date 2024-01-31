North America Zeolite (Natural & Synthetic) Market Trends, Shares, and Growth Opportunities 2023-2028 by Application

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Zeolite Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American zeolite market reached 415,900 tons in 2022. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 496,600 tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2023-2028. On account of their microporous structure, zeolites are widely used in several industries, such as pharmaceutical, detergents, agriculture, nuclear, biogas, refinery and construction.





The North America zeolite market is being currently driven by several factors. The increasing demand for zeolites as a softening agent in the soap and detergent industry has catalyzed the market growth in the region. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns against the usage of phosphate has also stimulated the demand for zeolites across several industries.

Moreover, zeolites possess cleansing and quality-enhancing abilities which help in the production of high-quality chemical products and transportation fuels. On account of this, zeolites are widely utilized, as absorbents and catalysts, in the oil refining and petrochemical industries in the region, thereby stimulating the market growth. In addition to this, with the rapid population growth coupled with the surge of cleaner fuels is expected to spur the demand for zeolites in the region.



