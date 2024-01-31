Global Data Science Platform Market Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 - A USD 282.59 Billion by 2030 - Latest FPNV Positioning and Market Share Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Science Platform Market by Component (Platform, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), Business Function, Deployment, Industry Vertical - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Science Platform Market is experiencing a transformative phase with significant growth anticipated in the coming years. A newly published research report provides a deep dive into the market dynamics, with the market size estimated to expand from USD 76.83 billion in 2023 to a robust USD 282.59 billion by the year 2030 while projecting a CAGR of 20.44%.

The FPNV Positioning Matrix, which serves as the cornerstone for evaluating the market, places vendors in one of four categories: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V), based on their Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This detailed categorization helps users gain a nuanced understanding of the marketplace to support their strategic planning and procurement processes.

The Market Share Analysis is equally insightful, providing an in-depth look at vendor performances across the Data Science Platform Market. This analysis sheds light on various companies' contributions to market revenue, customer base expansions, and innovative strides. This critical knowledge assists vendors in strengthening their foothold and strategizing competitively to increase their market share.

Within the Key Company Profiles section, the report encapsulates the breakthroughs and strategic developments of prominent players within the industry, including those across diverse sectors like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing.

The granular report segments the Data Science Platform Market with a comprehensive lens, detailing sub-markets such as Components (Platform, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), Business Function (Customer Support to Sales), Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premises), and Industry Verticals (from Banking to Transportation).

Geographic analysis is also paramount, including a breakdown of regions encompassing the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, offering insights into each locality's market penetration and potential for investment.

Market Penetration: The report contains critical data on the market, thanks to contributions provided by key industry players.

Market Development: The analysis explores the potential of emerging markets and segments, providing companies insights on where to focus their resources.

Market Diversification: The coverage of new developments, geographic areas, and investment data is extensive, allowing for better diversification strategies.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: From market shares to patent landscapes, the report meticulously assesses the leading competitors.

Product Development & Innovation: It points to the future of product developments and R&D, offering a window into upcoming technological advancements.

The research also addresses vital questions concerning market sizing, investment opportunities, technology trends, and the competitive landscape, empowering stakeholders with actionable intelligence for strategic decision-making.

This report is an essential resource for enterprises looking to adapt to the changing face of data science and leverage the growth opportunities it presents.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $92.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $282.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Global

This research report categorizes the Data Science Platform Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Component

Platform

Services Managed Services Professional Services



Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Business Function

Customer Support

Finance & Accounting

Logistics

Marketing

Sales

Deployment

On-Cloud

On-Premises

Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

Energy & Utilities

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Ecommerce

Telecom & IT

Transportation & Logistics

Companies Profiled

Altair Engineering Inc.

Alteryx, Inc.

Anaconda Inc.

Civis Analytics, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Domino Data Lab, Inc.

Fair Issac Corporation

Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Tibco Software Inc.





