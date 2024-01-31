Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Report 2023-2028: Insights on Key Trends by Solution Type, Data Center Size, Vertical, and Region

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market size reached US$ 3.2 billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 7.7 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during 2022-2028.



The growing virtualization of data centers has increased the risks of cyber threats and security breaches. Consequently, several organizations are adopting DCIM solutions to address these vulnerabilities. Moreover, the next-generation DCIM solutions are gaining widespread adoption as they are hosted on the cloud and utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. They also offer innovative features, such as scalability, faster deployment, zero-configuration analytics, data sharing and collaboration, and reduced downtime and maintenance costs.

Furthermore, rapid digitization, the growing e-commerce sector and the growing integration of advanced technologies in medical devices and autonomous vehicles are some of the other factors positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries, there is a rise in the usage of digital services in telemedicine, e-learning, Over the Top (OTT) platforms and remote working models of various organizations. This, in turn, is escalating the demand for DCIM solutions to manage increased network traffic and data usage.



Key Market Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on solution type, data center size and vertical.



Breakup by Solution Type:

Software Asset Management Solutions Cooling Management Solutions Power Management Solutions Security Management Solutions

Services Installation and Integration Services Training and Consulting Services Support and Maintenance Services



Breakup by Data Center Size:

Small and Medium Sized Data Centers

Large Sized Data Centers

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication and IT

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corporation

Modius Inc.

Nlyte Software Limited

Panduit Corporation

Raritan Inc. (Legrand)

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft AG

Vertiv Group Corp.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



1. How big is the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market?

5. What is the breakup of the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market based on the solution type?

6. What is the breakup of the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market based on the data center size?

7. What is the breakup of the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market based on the vertical?

8. What are the key regions in the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azeyn3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.