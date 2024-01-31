Carpet Yarn Global Industry Analysis 2017-2022 and Outlook 2023-2028: Trends and Projections for Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene, Cotton, Wool, Acrylic, and Other Types of Yarn

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carpet Yarn Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carpet yarn market is expected to reach an estimated $22.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2028. The study includes trends and forecast for the global carpet yarn market by yarn type, distribution channel, end-use, and region.



The future of the global carpet yarn market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and industrial sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing customer's interest in unique and customized carpets and rugs, growing residential and commercial construction activities, and increasing inclination towards carpet yarn products made from natural fibers.

Carpet Yarn Market Insights

It is forecast that nylon is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the widespread use of nylon in carpet manufacturing because of its softness, toughness, resistance to stains and abrasion and it is available in different color as well as patterns.

Industrial is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant demand for carpets in commercial spaces and automotive sector.

APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing customer spending towards home and office decor, rapid industrialization and significant demand for personalized carpets in various end-use industries, such as automotive, commercial, and residential construction sectors.

List of Carpet Yarn Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, carpet yarn companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the carpet yarn companies profiled in this report include:

Aquafil S.p.A.

CananTekstil

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Meridian Specialty Yarn Group

National Spinning Company

Bonar Yarns

Gulsan Holding

Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Carpet yarn market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Carpet yarn market size by various segments, such as by yarn type, distribution channel, end-use, and region

Regional Analysis: Carpet yarn market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different yarn types, distribution channels, end-uses, and regions for the carpet yarn market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the carpet yarn market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Carpet Yarn Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: Global Carpet Yarn Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Global Carpet Yarn Market by Yarn Type

3.3.1: Nylon

3.3.2: Polyester

3.3.3: Polypropylene

3.3.4: Cotton

3.3.5: Wool

3.3.6: Acrylic

3.3.7: Others

3.4: Global Carpet Yarn Market by Distribution Channel

3.4.1: Direct Sales

3.4.2: Indirect Sales

3.5: Global Carpet Yarn Market by End-use

3.5.1: Residential

3.5.2: Industrial



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Global Carpet Yarn Market by Region

4.2: North American Carpet Yarn Market

4.3: European Carpet Yarn Market

4.4: APAC Carpet Yarn Market

4.5: RoW Carpet Yarn Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carpet Yarn Market by Yarn Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carpet Yarn Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carpet Yarn Market by End-use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carpet Yarn Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Carpet Yarn Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Carpet Yarn Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Carpet Yarn Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

