New Samsung Galaxy S24 Series now available in Canada, promising a new beginning with Galaxy AI

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced that the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Samsung Galaxy S24 are now available for purchase at Samsung Experience Stores, online at samsung.com/ca, on the Samsung Shop App, and at select national retail and carrier partners across Canada.



“Together with Galaxy AI, the latest Galaxy S devices mark a new era in everyday mobile innovation,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “With all-new ways to connect, search, create and play, the Galaxy S24 Series harnesses the power of AI to create human-centered experiences, igniting new possibilities”

New Ways To Connect: Breaking Down Barriers

Live Translate1 on the Galaxy S24 Series enable seamless communication with two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native phone app. This means users can chat with a student or colleague in various languages or book a reservation while on vacation in another country – no third-party apps required. In addition, the new Note Assist2 feature in Samsung Notes creates a brief preview of your note with AI-generated summaries making it easier to find what you’re looking for. And, for voice recordings, Transcript Assist3 uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize and even translate recordings even when there are multiple speakers.

New Ways To Search: Partnering To Revolutionize the Mobile Search Framework

Circle to Search4 with Google on the Galaxy S24 Series marks a milestone in the history of search as Samsung’s first phone to debut intuitive, gesture-driven search functionality. With a long press on the home button, you can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on the screen of your Galaxy S24 Series device to see helpful search results.

New Ways To Create: Boosting Content Creation With Enhanced Camera Features

Powered by an all-new ProVisual Engine5, the Galaxy S24 Series maximizes creative freedom with a wide-ranging suite of AI tools. Users can now take advantage of Galaxy’s native camera experiences on their favorite social media apps. The power of AI also extends to video, where users can create and watch videos in Instant Slow-mo, even if they didn’t film it that way. Or, they can use Dual Recording to create 4K vlogs utilizing the front and rear cameras at the same time. And thanks to upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos are brilliant in low light conditions, even when zoomed in. After great shots are captured, innovative Galaxy AI editing tools enable users to make simple edits like erase, re-compose, and remaster photos. Now, Galaxy S24 Series users can produce pro-quality content without additional equipment.

New Ways To Play: Optimal Mobile Gaming Experiences Through Powerful Performance

The latest AI features call for innovative chip technology. That’s why the Galaxy S24 series is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. With this, the Galaxy S24 Series offers superior usability and faster and smoother gameplay6 alongside Ray Tracing for a more immersive gaming experience. And, thanks to Galaxy AI, the Galaxy S24 series’ battery performance is optimized for extra-long gaming sessions.

Sustainability and More: Samsung’s Vision for a Sustainable Future

For the first time in a Galaxy device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s battery features a minimum of 50% recycled cobalt7, while all the magnets in the speaker are made from 100% recycled neodymium8. Additionally, every Galaxy S24 Series device is packaged in 100% recycled paper. Looking forward, Samsung aims to incorporate at least one recycled material in every module of all mobile products by 2030, as part of ongoing sustainability efforts.

Empowering User Choice and Trust With Advanced Security and Privacy

Secured by Samsung Knox, Galaxy’s defense-grade, multi-layer security platform, the Galaxy S24 Series safeguards critical information and protects against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection. Galaxy S24 Series users have full control over how much they allow their data to enhance AI experiences, through Advanced Intelligence settings which can disable online processing of data for AI features9.

Canadian Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is now available in earth mineral-inspired colour tones at samsung.com/ca, on the Samsung Shop App, at Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame10, for device durability. Available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow in addition to samsung.com/ca exclusive colours, Titanium Green, Titanium Blue and Titanium Orange11.

256GB model: Available for $1,799.99 (Our regular price).

512GB model: Available for $1,959.99 (Our regular price).

1TB model: Available for $2,279.99 (our regular price).



For more information about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s24-ultra

On Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, a new design satisfies a more aesthetic look with seamless connection between the device’s rear cover and side frame. Available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow in addition to samsung.com/ca exclusive colours, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue and Sandstone Orange12.

Galaxy S24+ :

256GB model: Available for $1,399.99 (Our regular price).

512GB model: Available for $1,559.99 (Our regular price).

Galaxy S24:

128GB model: Available for $1,099.99 (Our regular price).

256GB model: Available for $1,179.99 (Our regular price).

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s24/

Promotional Offers

Financing

Canadians who purchase an eligible Galaxy S24 Series device at samsung.com/ca or at a Samsung Experience Store can pay as low as $9.79 per month13 with financing on approved credit through Affirm previously PayBright. 12 or 24 month plans at 0 percent APR are available with purchase14.

Trade-In offers

Canadians who purchase an eligible Galaxy S24 Series before February 12, 2024, can receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $450, in addition to the trade-in value of their eligible old smartphone15. The trade-in program is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track16.

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy S24 Series device before February 12, 2024, can get17:

One (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy E1 or E2 device for $97.30 (1-Yr SC+ Smartphone Tier3 P-GT-NXXCS0GV - CANADA regular price - $139); or

One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy E1 or E2 device for $160.30 (2-Yr SC+ Smartphone Tier3 P-GT-AXXCS0GV – CANADA regular price - $229); or

One (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan at 50% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy E3 device for $69.50 (1-Yr SC+ Smartphone Tier3 P-GT-NXXCS0GV - CANADA regular price - $139); or

One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy E3 device for $114.50 (2-Yr SC+ Smartphone Tier3 P-GT-AXXCS0GV – CANADA regular price - $229)

This offer can be redeemed online at samsung.com/ca for purchases made at samsung.com/ca and in-store at point of sale for purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores. For purchases made at participating retailers and carriers, please visit https://shop.samsung.com/ca/samsung-care-plus.

Premium Care Service

Your Galaxy S24 Series device comes with dedicated customer care services designed specifically to deliver a great customer service experience to our valued customers. Our experts are available by phone 9am-9pm EST at 1-888-970-3653 and available 24/7 via Live Chat. To know more, visit samsung.com/ca/support/.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to their connected lives. The company is helping to redefine the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" by Léger, named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and placed first on Forbes’ 'The World's Best Employers' list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit: www.samsung.com/ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, on Instagram @samsungcanada or on Twitter @SamsungCanada.

SPEC TABLE

Galaxy S24 Ultra Display

6.8-inch* QHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display



Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz) Vision booster *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S24 Ultra’s screen size is 6.8-inch in the full rectangle and 6.8-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions &

Weight 79 X 162.3 X 8.6mm, 233g (mmWave) / 232g (Sub6) Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

F2.2, FOV 120˚ 200 MP Wide Camera

OIS F1.7, FOV 85˚ 50MP Telephoto Camera 5x Optical Zoom, OIS F3.4, FOV 22˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera

3x Optical Zoom, OIS F2.4, FOV 36˚ 12MP Front Camera

F2.2, FOV 80˚ Memory & Storage

12GB + 1TB

12 + 512GB

12 + 256GB *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software.

*Memory option may vary by market. Battery

5,000 mAh * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,855mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on

network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging*

Wired charging*: Up to 65% charge in around 30 mins with 45W Adapter** and 5A USB-C cable*** Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****

Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with PD. **45W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. *** Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 45W Travel Adapter connected to newly pre-released version of Galaxy S24 Ultra while device had 0% of power remaining, with all services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual

usage, charging conditions and other factors. ****Wireless charging compatible with WPC. *****Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, S24, S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, Z Fold 4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds FE, Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it

may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 14

One UI 6.1 Network and Connectivity

5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 7***, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.3 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

**Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

***Wi-Fi 7 network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment.

Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Water Resistance

IP68 * IP68 rating: Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of the S Pen is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and

tear.





Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ Display

Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24+ 6.2-inch FHD+* 6.7-inch QHD+ * Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz) Vision booster *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S24’s screen size is 6.2-inch in the full rectangle and 6.0-inch with accounting for the rounded corners, Galaxy S24+'s screen size is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.5-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded

corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm, 168g (mmWave) / 167g

(Sub6)

75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7mm, 197g (mmWave) / 196g

(Sub6) Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

F2.2, FOV 120˚ 50 MP Wide Camera

OIS F1.8, FOV 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚ 12MP Front Camera

F2.2, FOV 80˚ Memory & Storage

8 + 512GB

8 + 256GB

8 + 128GB

12 + 512GB

12 + 256GB *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software.

*Memory option may vary by market. Battery

4,000 mAh

4,900 mAh *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3,880mAh for Galaxy S24 and 4,755mAh for Galaxy S24+. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other

factors. Charging

Wired Charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable***

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****

Wireless PowerShare*****

Wired charging*: Up to 65% charge in around 30 mins with 45W Adapter** and 5A USB-C cable*** Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****

Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with PD. **Power Adapter and data cable sold separately. Using the original Samsung 45W Power Adapter and data cable is recommended for Galaxy S24+ and the original Samsung 25W Power Adapter and

data cable recommended for Galaxy S24. ***Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter connected to newly

pre-released version of Galaxy S24 and 45W Travel Adapter connected to newly pre-released version of Galaxy S24+ while a device had 0% of power remaining, with all services, features and screen

turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and

other factors. ****Wireless charging compatible with WPC. *****Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, S24, S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, Z Fold 4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds FE, Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may

affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS

Android 14

One UI 6.1 Network and Connectivity

5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.3 *5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

**Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier.

*** Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Water Resistance

IP68 * IP68 rating: Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of the S Pen is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and

tear.





1 Live Translate requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Live Translate is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Currently 13 languages are available for download. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

2 Note Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Character limit applies. Service availability may vary by language.

Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

3 Transcript Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Transcript Assist is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Voice Recorder app or files recorded using the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Voice recording feature in the pre-installed Samsung Phone app may not be supported in some countries. Audio files must be under 3 hours in duration to be processed. Summarizing feature in Transcript Assist can only be activated when a certain number of characters is met. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

4 Sequences shortened and simulated. Results for illustrative purposes only. Results may vary depending on visual matches. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android to the latest version. Product functionality may be dependent on your app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps. Availability of the service varies by country and language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

5 AI Zoom is applied to distances between digital zoom lengths. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

6 Compared to the Galaxy S23 Series. S24 Ultra has an 18% faster CPU, 32% faster GPU, and 42% NPU compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

7 The batteries of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ include a minimum of 50% pre- and post-consumer recycled cobalt. The battery of the Galaxy S24 includes a minimum of 10% pre- and post-consumer recycled cobalt.

8 The speakers of the Galaxy S24 series include 100% pre- and post-consumer recycled neodymium.

9 Samsung Account login required. Advanced Intelligence settings preventing server access will limit the functionality of some AI features. Regardless of server access, Samsung does not save user input or output data.

10 The titanium frame does not include volume and side keys.

11 Colors may vary by market and carrier.

12 Colors may vary by market and carrier.

13 Based on the trade in of Galaxy S23 Ultra 1TB device towards the purchase of a Galaxy S24 (128GB) device & 24-month financing.

14 Payment options through Affirm Canada Holdings Ltd. (“Affirm”). To qualify for financing, minimum purchase value of cart must be $200 before taxes and fees. APR offered is based on creditworthiness and subject to an eligibility check. Not all customers will be eligible for 0% APR. Payment options depend on your purchase amount and may not be available in all provinces/territories. Actual payment option terms will be shown at checkout. Financing offers may vary from time to time and may be amended or cancelled at any time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See https://helpcenter.affirm.ca for more information.

15 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $450, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you:

(i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy S24 Series device between January 17th, 2024 and January 30th, 2024; or purchase an eligible Galaxy S24 Series device between January 31st, 2024 and February 12th, 2024 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by February 12th, 2024; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill.

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. The minimum qualifying trade-in value of the “Eligible Trade-In Product” must be $0 as determined by the Service Provider’s device valuation software. $450 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Note Series, Galaxy S Series, or Galaxy Z Series device and purchasing a Galaxy S24 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

16 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms.

17 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms.

