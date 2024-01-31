Tailgating Detection Market Trends and Outlook Report, 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Infrared Integrated, Kouba Systems, Detex, Optex, and ACTi Among Other Key Players

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tailgating Detection Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tailgating detection market is expected to reach an estimated $0.94 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The study includes a forecast for the global tailgating detection by type, application, and region.

The future of the global tailgating detection market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and public organizations and government departments markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of access control system, high security concerns, and rapid urbanization and infrastructure development projects in various countries.

Market Insights

The report forecasts that non-imaging tech is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to less cost, easier to install, and maintenance.

Within this market, commercial will remain the larger segment due to higher adaption of access control and security system in offices, data centers, banks, retail stores, and other private enterprises.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to their high investment in tailgating detection systems to protect their facilities and assets.

List of Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies tailgating detection companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the tailgating detection companies profiled in this report include:

Infrared Integrated

Kouba Systems

Detex

Optex

ACTi

Integrated Design

FASTCOM Technology

IEE

ANPR International

AllGoVision Technologies

Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Tailgating detection market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Tailgating detection market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Tailgating detection market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the tailgating detection market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the tailgating detection market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Tailgating Detection Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Tailgating Detection Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Tailgating Detection Market by Type

3.3.1: Imaging Measurement Tech

3.3.2: Non-Imaging Tech

3.4: Global Tailgating Detection Market by Application

3.4.1: Commercial

3.4.2: Public Organizations & Government Department

3.4.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Tailgating Detection Market by Region

4.2: North American Tailgating Detection Market

4.3: European Tailgating Detection Market

4.4: APAC Tailgating Detection Market

4.5: RoW Tailgating Detection Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Tailgating Detection Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Tailgating Detection Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Tailgating Detection Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Tailgating Detection Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Tailgating Detection Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Tailgating Detection Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xuesga

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.