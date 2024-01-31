Global Surgical Sutures Market Forecast to Reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2028 with Substantial Growth in Asia and High Demand Across Cardiovascular Applications

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Sutures Market by Product (Automated Suturing Device (Disposable, Reuse), Suture Thread (Natural, Polypropylene, Stainless Steel, Antimicrobial)), Application (Cardiac, Gynae, Cosmetic, Ortho), End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis report reveals a promising growth trajectory for the Surgical Sutures market, expected to advance from USD 4.0 billion in 2023 to USD 5.5 billion by 2028

The comprehensive report analyzes significant segments of the Surgical Sutures market to estimate size and potential growth. It delves into the dynamics of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and provides valuable insights into product development, innovations, market development, diversification, and competitive assessments within the Surgical Sutures market landscape.

This market is witnessing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to various factors such as the increase in the aging population, escalation in surgical procedures, advancements in medical tourism, and government healthcare initiatives.

Suture thread products continue to lead the market in 2022, driven by the established trust in traditional methods, favorable cost implications, and the preference for manual handling among medical professionals. Hospital settings maintain a considerable share as the dominant end-user of Surgical Sutures, with a steady volume of surgeries requiring reliable wound closure solutions.

Cardiovascular surgeries have emerged as the largest application for Surgical Sutures, reflecting the essential role these products play in critical cardiac procedures. The precision demanded in such operations underscores the vital nature of surgical sutures in achieving successful patient outcomes.

Geographical Expansion in the Surgical Sutures Market

Asia shines as a region projected for substantial growth within the forecast period. The region's burgeoning geriatric populace, rising chronic disease prevalence necessitating surgical intervention, and increased healthcare infrastructure investments significantly contribute to the market's expansion. Countries such as China, India, and Japan, bolstered by their impressive progress in medical facilities and flourishing medical tourism industries, are major players in this growth narrative.

The market analysis also includes a break-down of primary participant insights, reflecting an array of company types and designations as well as a diverse regional presence. With a near-equal division among North America and Europe and a substantial representation from the Asia Pacific, the global nature of the surgical sutures market is evident.

Dominant Surgical Sutures Market Players

Ethicon, Inc. (US)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

B. Braun SE (Germany)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK)

Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

By offering critical insights such as:

Driving factors of market growth including increased surgical procedures and rising health tourism.

Emerging opportunities in developing nations.

In-depth assessments of advanced product offerings and competitive market strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

