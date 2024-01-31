Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market Forecasted at $12.8 Billion by 2030 - Projections by Product Type, Technology, Application, End-use, and Region

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global real-time PCR and digital PCR market is expected to reach an estimated $12.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The study includes a forecast for the global real-time PCR and digital PCR by product type, technology, application, end use, and region.

The future of the global real-time PCR and digital PCR market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and diagnostic center, research laboratory and academic institute, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, clinical research organization, and forensic laboratory markets. The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing usage of PCR in biomarker discovery, and expanding preference for molecular testing.

Market Insights

The report forecasts that clinical is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region due to high prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing use of novel and cutting-edge genomic analysis products, and presence of key players in the region.

List of Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies real-time PCR and digital PCR companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the real-time PCR and digital PCR companies profiled in this report include-

F. Hoffmann La Roche

Takara Bio

Becton and Dickinson

Agilent Technologies

Merck KGaA

Qiagen

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Bio Rad Laboratories

Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Real-time PCR and digital PCR market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Real-time PCR and digital PCR market size by various segments, such as by product type, technology, application, end use, and region in terms of ($B).

Regional Analysis: Real-time PCR and digital PCR market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, technologies, applications, end uses, and regions for the real-time PCR and digital PCR market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the real-time PCR and digital PCR market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Reagents and Consumables

3.3.2: Instruments

3.3.3: Software

3.4: Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market by Technology

3.4.1: Quantitative PCR

3.4.2: Digital PCR

3.5: Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market by Application

3.5.1: Clinical

3.5.2: Research

3.5.3: Forensic

3.5.4: Others

3.6: Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market by End Use

3.6.1: Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

3.6.2: Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

3.6.3: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

3.6.4: Clinical Research Organizations

3.6.5: Forensic Laboratories

3.6.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market by Region

4.2: North American Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market

4.3: European Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market

4.4: APAC Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market

4.5: RoW Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2hqp0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.