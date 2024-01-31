Microbial Identification Market Report 2023-2030: Emerging Trends, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbial Identification Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microbial identification market is set to witness a steady growth trajectory, reaching an estimated value of $6.8 billion by the end of 2030, propelled by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2024. This comprehensive market analysis reveals pivotal trends and drivers shaping this sector's future.

With the prevalence of infectious diseases on the rise, coupled with escalated food safety concerns, and technological advancements in microbial identification, the market is gearing for a significant upsurge. The inclusion of innovative instruments and software is anticipated to see the highest growth, spurred on by heightened awareness and the persistent challenge of managing infectious diseases.

The extensive report delves into a detailed segmentation of the microbial identification market, including product offerings, services, technology applications, and geographic regions. A closer look at market dynamics showcases diagnostic applications maintaining the largest segment due to increasing infection rates and food safety vigilance.

Market Components and Growth Enablers:

Diagnostics as the predominant application segment.

Instruments and software segment forecasted to witness the highest growth.

North America positioned as the largest market, driven by disease burden and key market players.

Comprehensive list of market players, including leading entities such as Beckman Coulter, Biolog, bioMerieux, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Regional Market Insights

Regionally, the North American market is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period, thanks to increasing cases of infectious diseases, elevated food safety awareness, and an established presence of pivotal industry players.

Competitive Landscape

The market report includes an analysis of the competitive intensity following Porter's Five Forces model. Major players in the microbial identification market are engaged in tactics such as expansion of manufacturing facilities, bolstering R&D, infrastructure advancements, and tapping into integration prospects along the value chain to accommodate the burgeoning demand, ameliorate production costs, and broaden their customer base.

Study Coverage:

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Strategic analysis including mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and competitive landscape. Examination of the industry's competitive threats and business risks.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

